Abington Journal arts and entertainment calendar for the week of January 2

PERFORMING ARTS

Performance Music: In Concert, featuring The Scranton Brass Orchestra, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 6 at the University of Scranton’s Houlihan-McLean Center. Cost: free. Info: 570-941-7624 or music@scranton.edu.

Winter In The City, 5:30 to 8 p.m. Jan. 18 at POSH at The Scranton Club, 404 N. Washington Ave., Scranton. Food from local restaurants, beverages, live music, a silent auction and more. Cost: $20 per person, tickets may be purchased at the door. Proceeds benefit the projects of Scranton Tomorrow. Info: 570-963-1575.

LITERARY ARTS

Writers Group, 7 to 8:30 p.m. each Thursday at the Dietrich Theater. For ages 18 and up. Come and read your work or listen and be inspired. Learn the craft of writing as you write toward a goal of publication. All genres and levels of writing are welcome. Cost: free. Info: 570-249-2994.

A Night of Empowerment, 6 to 7:30 p.m. Jan. 22 at the Abington Community Library, 1200 W. Grove St., Clarks Summit. Local author Shya Gibbons will discuss her contribution to the book You Do You, what makes this anthology unique from the others, and how the variety of pieces can reach readers from preteens to nonagenarians. For high school students and adults.

ART CLASSES & MORE

Caring Hands, 1 to 3 p.m. each Monday at the Abington Community Library, 1200 W. Grove St., Clarks Summit. Do you knit or crochet? Join this group that creates delightful things for the library and for the less fortunate. Yarn provided.

Always In Stitches, 10 a.m. to noon each Tuesday at the Abington Community Library, 1200 W. Grove St., Clarks Summit. Stop and see what this bunch of quilters and sewers is up to. Get involved in one of their many charitable endeavors or learn something new.

Papercrafting: Tips, Tools & Techniques with Maria Pappa, 6 to 8 p.m. Jan. 3 at the Abington Community Library, 1200 W. Grove St., Clarks Summit. Learn fun and interesting techniques to add a little wow to your paper craft creations. $12 materials fee.

Craft ‘N Chat, 6 to 8 p.m. Jan. 10 and 24 at the Abington Community Library, 1200 W. Grove St., Clarks Summit. Bring your project to work on. No registration required.

All Day Craft ‘N Chat, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Jan. 12 at the Abington Community Library, 1200 W. Grove St., Clarks Summit. Share ideas, show off your work and get another crafter’s eye and perception. Chat and meet your neighbors while you work on your craft. Bring any project you’re working on, or come just to be inspired. All levels of experience welcome. No registration required.

The Pleasure of Painting, 6 to 7:30 p.m. Jan. 14 at the Abington Community Library, 1200 W. Grove St., Clarks Summit. Paint a cardinal for yourself or to give away. Beginners welcome. Limited to 8 participants. Materials fee of $25 per person due at time of class. All materials will be provided. Facilitated by artist Mark Perry.

Create-A-Card sponsored by the Abington Heights Civic League, 1 to 3 p.m. Jan. 19 at the Abington Community Library, 1200 W. Grove St., Clarks Summit. Create a thinking-of-you card for residents at local nursing homes and hospitals. The Abington Heights Civic League will supply the card stock, envelopes, crayons and markers. The cards will be given out by Petals for Goodness Sake with their regular delivery of floral arrangements to the residences and hospitals.

Reach the Abington Journal newsroom at 570-587-1148 or news@theabingtonjournal.com.

