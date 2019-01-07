S. ABINGTON TWP. — A sluggish start proved to be the downfall for Abington Heights in a non-league boys basketball game against Berks Catholic Jan. 5 as the Saints beat the Comets, 36-34.
However, after a violation of PIAA rules by Berks Catholic, Abington Heights was later awarded the win.
The Saints scored nine of the first 11 points of the contest and held off the Comets’ comeback attempt.
Luis Garcia scored 17 points, including six in the fourth quarter, and dished out five assists to lead Berks Catholic.
Garcia scored nine in the first quarter to help the Saints take a 13-6 lead.
“We started the game with really bad energy and they smacked us right in the face,” Abington Heights’ George Tinsley said. “It was kind of a wake-up call and we got back into it.
“They’re a really good team and it helps us out a lot to play them, but we need good beginnings in order to compete with these teams.”
Harry Johnson scored all six of his points, and grabbed four rebounds, in the second quarter for Abington Heights.
“It’s my second year coming off the bench, so I have a lot of experience in situations like that,” Johnson said. “I always try to go out there and get some good minutes when I get the chance.”
Abington Heights’ Corey Perkins, who finished with eight points, scored four and Trey Koehler scored three in the third quarter when the Comets outscored the Saints 9-2 to take a 27-26 lead.
“I think we underestimated them, but in the second half we came out and played our game,” Perkins said.
Tinsley, who finished with 17 points, 13 rebounds and four blocks, scored five in the fourth, but Abington Heights came up just short when a last-second 3-point attempt bounced off the side of the rim.
The Comets shot 0 for 12 from 3-point range, 9 for 40 overall from the field, and 10 of 17 from the foul line.
“We practice shooting a lot, they just haven’t been falling for us,” Perkins said.