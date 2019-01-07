WAVERLY — “Ferdinand” tells the story of a giant bull with a big heart. After being mistaken for a dangerous beast, he is captured and torn from his home. Determined to return to his family, he rallies a misfit team on the ultimate adventure. Set in Spain, Ferdinand proves you can’t judge a bull by its cover.

From Blue Sky Studios and Carlos Saldanha, the director of “Rio” and inspired by the beloved book, “The Story of Ferdinand” by Munro Leaf and Robert Lawson, “Ferdinand” is a heartwarming animated comedy adventure with an all-star cast that includes John Cena, Kate McKinnon, Gina Rodriguez, Anthony Anderson and many more.

The CommKids After School Program at the Waverly Community House will sponsor a family fun movie night, featuring the animated comedy film “Ferdinand,” directed by local Waverly resident Lisa Marie Stetler, in The Comm auditorium on Friday, Jan. 18. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Children may come in pajamas and families may bring blankets, sleeping bags and pillows. Light refreshments will be available for purchase at the concession stand. The event is free and open to the public. Donations will be accepted at the door. All proceeds from donations and the raffle will benefit the CommKids Interactive Learning Center, coming soon to the Waverly Community House.

For more information on Movie Night, visit “CommKids” on Facebook or call 570-586-8191, extension 6.

The Waverly Community House is located at 1115 North Abington Road.