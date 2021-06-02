Allison Dammer developed into one of the top scoring threats and Abington Heights became a winning team in Wyoming Valley Conference girls lacrosse play for the first time this season.

The Comets went 7-6 to place eighth out of 15 in the WVC in their fourth season as a member. After going 4-7 in both 2017 and 2018, Abington Heights had reached .500 at 6-6 in 2019 before the 2020 season was canceled.

Abington Heights wound up 7-7 overall when it lost, 20-12, to eventual District 2 champion in the Class 2A quarterfinals.

Dammer proved to be a scoring force even against the top teams. She had eight goals in the playoff loss and also had four goals and an assist during the regular season when Crestwood won, 19-8, May 4 on the way to the WVC championship.

Isabella Caporuscio, District 2’s top scorer with 124 goals going into the state tournament, had seven goals and three assists to lead Crestwood in the regular-season meeting, then 10 goals in the playoff game.

Following the first loss to Crestwood, Abington Heights finished out the regular season by going 3-1 with just a 10-9 loss to fifth-place Scranton Prep in its last five games.

The strong finish included a 14-5 victory over Pittston Area in which the Comets had five multiple-goal scorers.

Boys

Abington Heights went 2-10 to finish 11th out of 13 teams in the WVC.

The Comets won their first two games, then lost 10 straight and missed out on the postseason.

The closest game during that streak was a 4-2 loss to North Pocono May 6.

Adin Hopkins and Charles Warholak scored for Abington Heights to force a tie going into the fourth quarter.