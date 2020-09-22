CLARKS GREEN – During the Clarks Green Council meeting via Zoom Sept. 26, solicitor Al Weinschenk said that, according to township manager David O’Nell, South Abington Township has a form in which residents who properly dispose waste and recyclables don’t require the services of Mascaro & Sons. He said that Virginia Kehoe, borough manager of Clarks Summit, told him that the fee is paid to the general fund.

He said that Mascaro & Sons merely bills the municipality, and the municipality pays the garbage fee for all of the residents in the borough. He said that it’s a lesser fee because Mascaro & Sons doesn’t need to collect the fees from each household.

“That may be something the borough many want to consider next go around,” he said. “Rather than having the contractor bill each resident and collect, you may get a lesser rate per household if they’re just sending the borough a bill and we just pay them.”

Weinschenk said that he will contact the borough’s engineer Bob Naegele.

In his treasury report, Alan Hughes announced the general fund checking account is down $35,000. He said that council transferred the money market account of $35,000 into that account so it’s actually down $70,000. He said that the capital fund is up by $84,000, which reflects the transfers made into that account of $20,000 last year plus the two grants received in the amount of $62,000. He said that the sewer fund checking account is up by $62,000, and the state fund account is up by $49,000, which is the allocation for this year. “We recently received our allocation for 2021,” he said. “It will be $44,000, down by about $5,000.”

Hughes announced the contribution to the Clarks Summit Fire Company to be $1,500, and the contribution to the Abington Community Library to be $2,000.

Council voted to accept the financial statements and pay the bills for August. Also, Hughes offered a motion to renew the CD No. 61 in the approximate amount of $50,000 plus interest not to exceed fifteen months.

In his public works report, councilman Dave Rinaldi said that notice to proceed was issued to Wayco for the 2020 paving project as of Sept. 21. He said it requires the job to be finished within 60 days.

In his ARWA (Abington Regional Wastewater Authority) report, Rinaldi mentioned that the Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) performed the annual plant inspection on Aug. 12. He said that there weren’t any noted violations. He said that ARWA will have a new website in a few weeks. He said that the Bioreactor 2 was drained and cleaned on Sept. 3. He said that the new piping has been installed.

He also mentioned that the litigation committee hired Attorney William Warren of Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr to prosecute the claims of Gannet Fleming and Quandel for the problems with the building. He said that the blending rare for that representation will be $395.

In her refuse/recycling report, councilwoman MJ Igoe mentioned that the leaf bags have been delivered. She said that the leaf bag will be picked up with the garbage by Waste Management up into December 4, and after that, should be placed in plastic bags which will be picked up on a regular basis. In old business, Rinaldi said that Clarks Summit Borough Council passed a resolution informing the Delaware River Basin Commission about New Fortress Energy’s plan to build a liquefied natural gas plant in Wyalusing Township, and use the public roads to transfer the gas by tractor trailer. He said that the resolution from Clarks Summit read “There has not been a study to determine the scope of the risk that will be involved by that method of transportation.” He said that people asked whether or not the trucks will be coming through Clarks Green.

“It’s possible that the state route could be used,” he said. “And our residents were concerned about the potential for disaster if in fact that’s allowed to happen.”

Rinaldi said he asked Weinschenk to mirror Clarks Summit’s resolution to provide support for Clarks Summit in notifying the commission and appropriate authorities that the residents have objection with allowing liquefied natural gas going without proper studies. Rinaldi entertained Resolution No. 6 of 2020, which mirrors Clarks Summit’s Resolution No. 17. Council voted to approve Resolution No. 6, which approves the overland transportation of liquefied natural gas through the borough of Clarks Summit and surrounding communities including Clarks Green.

In other business, Rinaldi said that he received from the Pennsylvania State Association of Boroughs regarding Senate Bill 101. He said that Senate Bill 101 would give responsibility from the infrastructure of stormwater management from the borough to the state government. He said that townships are exempt from this, and PennDot maintains the stormwater system. He said that Council had to enter into an agreement to extend the piping on the side of Fairview Road and agreeing to maintain it. “Senate Bill 101 seeks to change that,” he said.

Rinaldi said that Council applied for a grant to do stormwater work on Abington Road but didn’t receive the grant. He suggested to ask State Representative Marty Flynn and Senator John Blake to support Senate Bill 101.

Barrasse said that it’s long overdue and that council supports it. Rinaldi said that council has to follow up with any kind of writing.

In other business, Barrasse said that Hughes talked about applying for a grant for a backhoe. He said that a year or two ago, council put together a list of needed equipment. He said that two trucks are on top of the list and the third is a backhoe. He said that council might specifically apply for a grant. He suggested that in case they don’t get a backhoe this year, council members should get quotes on an HVAC (heating, ventilation, and air conditioning). He suggested to talk about it during the budget session.

In other business, Barrasse mentioned that council needs a new printer. He said that he received four different quotes from United Office Equipment ranging from $395 to $495 depending on a color or black ink toner. He said that the one for $495, its black-ink toner would provide 7,200 copies of ink. He said that the on for $395, its color toner only produces 3,000 copies.

Council voted to approve the purchase of the printer costing $495.