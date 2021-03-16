Our first Zoom discussion for Wyoming County Reads, rescheduled due to technical difficulties, led by our resident scholar and book discussion leader, Bill Chapla, kept us all thinking about the underlying meaning of “Old Man and the Sea” by Ernest Hemingway.

Bill started out by asking us, “What was the relationship between Manolin, the young boy, and Santiago, the old fisherman?”

If it was hero worship, what is a hero? We concluded that to Hemingway heroism is endurance, to keep going on in spite of pain or hardship. Fifteen participants in the discussion agreed that this is the Hemingway Code. Life is cruel, but do not let it crush you. When Santiago went to sea after 84 days without catching a fish, he went out too far to show what a man can endure and accomplish, something he needed to do to recover his dignity and respect.

Not everyone agreed that you need to kill something to be a man. Bill insisted there is “much more to being a man,” he has learned, “you need to be more of a woman.”

The discussion went on to conclude that a real hero does not need to dominate and kill something or someone, instead a real hero needs to seek to understand others. Food for thought for all of us. Thank you, Bill, for leading us to a better understanding of the book, and always generating lively discussion. It was fun and enlightening for us all.

The following day the Dietrich hosted two movie showings of “The Old Man and the Sea” with WVIA. Our friends Chris Norton and Kirsten Smith of WVIA showed an excerpt of the documentary “Hemingway” that focused on “The Old Man and the Sea” and led a discussion about the book and film.

During the discussion, Kirsten asked us how we could relate the old man’s struggle to our past year’s struggle with COVID-19. Audience members shared how determination, grit, faith and hope are helping them through this time in the same way those traits helped the old man. Chris compared Hemingway’s writing to an iceberg, where you only see 1/8 of it above the surface and 7/8 of the iceberg lies beneath, and audience members shared some of their thoughts on the deeper meaning of “The Old Man and the Sea.”

On Wednesday, March 17 at 7 p.m., the next Zoom session on Hemingway’s “A Farewell to Arms” will continue the discussion. Everyone is invited to join by calling the Dietrich at 570-836-1022, ext. 3, to get the email connection.

Then on Wednesday, March 31, at 1 and 7 p.m. at the Dietrich Theater, join us for “A Farewell to Arms.” In addition to the movie, we look forward to having Chris and Kirsten back that day where they will share another excerpt from the Hemingway documentary and lead a discussion on “A Farewell to Arms.”

This event will lead up to the premiere of the much anticipated documentary “Hemingway” on WVIA TV, which begins on April 5. We all look forward to learning more about one of America’s greatest writers. Thank you, Chris Norton, for suggesting our collaboration and coming to us with the preview.

We are so pleased to bring in another Science on Screen free movie event on Sunday, March 21, at 2 p.m., in collaboration with WVIA, featuring the 1990 film “Awakenings,” starring Robert DeNiro and Robin Williams.

This film tells the story of the victims of an encephalitis epidemic many years ago who have been catatonic ever since, but now a new drug offers the prospect of reviving them. After the showing, we will discuss the film and see recordings of local doctors and medical students as they share their thoughts on Oliver Sacks and the influence of his work. In addition to viewing the film and recordings of local doctors’ thoughts on Oliver Sacks, we will also have the opportunity to see a short sneak preview of the new PBS American Masters documentary — “Oliver Sacks: His Own Life,” which will be coming to WVIA TV on April 9. Space is limited, so call the number above to save yours. Thank you to the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation, an initiative of the Coolidge Corner Theatre, and another thank you to Chris Norton at WVIA.

You still have time to register for a jewelry making class, taught by master jewelry making teacher, Toni Hockman. This time you can make your own Dancing Peacock Earrings on Thursday, April 15, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., just $25, and materials are provided. This pattern with a beautiful weave of vibrant peacock colors was designed by Nidhi Surana. You will be able to finish at least one earring during this class, having learned the technique to make your second earring at home. All you need to do is call the number above to register.

Have you ever had the experience that right after you learn something new, coincidentally it comes up in your life again? After reading and learning about Ernest Hemingway, I have read the new book “The Paris Library: A Novel” by Janet Klesien Charles. It is set in Paris at the time of the Nazi occupation during World War II. The American Library in Paris was ordered by the Nazis to remove the books of many authors — and one of the authors was Ernest Hemingway. What did the Nazis fear about Ernest Hemingway’s work? More food for thought.

We hope you will join us for our many opportunities to help you explore new ideas, new experiments, new pursuits. You are always welcome to join our discussions and our adventures into new territories. We hope we will see you soon.