🔊 Listen to this

An additional 16 state parks, including parks in Lackawanna County, will be open to accommodate trout anglers to usher in spring this year.

The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources has announced that fishing enthusiasts will be able to stay overnight on April 2 for the new statewide trout opener the following day.

A total of 34 parks throughout the state will provide camping. The one-time change has been brought on by the pandemic-related changes to the trout season.

Anglers will have more than 2,300 campsites to choose from for the season opener.

Here is a list of campgrounds open for the first day of trout season, with the additional parks denoted with an asterisk(*):

Caledonia, Franklin County; Chapman*, Warren County; Clear Creek*, Jefferson County; Colonel Denning, Cumberland County; Cowans Gap*, Fulton County; Fowlers Hollow*, Perry County; Frances Slocum, Luzerne County; French Creek, Berks County; Greenwood Furnace*, Huntingdon County; Hickory Run*, Carbon County; Hyner Run, Clinton County; Kettle Creek, Clinton County; Keystone, Westmoreland County; Kooser, Somerset County; Lackawanna*, Lackawanna County; Laurel Hill, Somerset County; Little Buffalo, Perry County; Little Pine, Lycoming County; Locust Lake, Schuylkill County; Lyman Run*, Potter County; Ohiopyle*, Fayette County; Ole Bull, Potter County; Parker Dam*, Clearfield County; Penn Roosevelt, Centre County; Pine Grove Furnace, Cumberland County; Promised Land*, Pike County; Raccoon Creek; Beaver County; R.B. Winter*, Union County; Reeds Gap*, Mifflin County; Ryerson Station, Greene County; Sinnemahoning, Cameron and Potter counties; Sizerville*, Potter County; Trough Creek*, Huntingdon County; and Worlds End*, Sullivan County.

DCNR is offering a one-time waiver of the transfer cancellation fees so customers can make reservations for the new statewide trout opening weekend. The waiver is being offered to customers who have campsite reservations at the 17 campgrounds that are opening early and who are scheduled to arrive April 16 or 17 for the previously scheduled trout opener on Saturday, April 17.

Anglers have until March 30 to utilize this waiver. Site transfer is available one a first-come, first-serve basis by calling 888-PA-PARKS or by visiting http://www.dcnr.pa.gov.

In addition, the single Statewide Mentored Youth Trout Day will occur Saturday, March 27, and a single Statewide Opening Day of trout season will occur Saturday, April 3.

Pennsylvania has 121 state parks and 20 forest districts that are open year-round.

State park visitors are reminded that COVID-19 measures remain in place. Masks must be worn in park and forest offices, in any other indoor public space including restrooms, during both indoor and outdoor special events and gatherings, and outdoors when visitors are unable to social distance.

Finally, with Daylight Savings Time upon us, it may be a good idea to check the batteries in your smoke alarms to ensure they are fully functional to save lives.

Have a happy and safe spring season.