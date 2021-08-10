🔊 Listen to this

Griffin Pond Animal Shelter is clearing the shelter —Jordan’s Way — during a four-hour live telethon from 6 to 10 p.m. Monday, Aug. 16, at the shelter, 967 Griffin Pond Road, Clarks Summit. The fun-filled fundraising marathon will feature Kris Rotonda, founder of Jordan’s Way, a national animal charity which uses creative ways to share meaningful animal welfare stories that inspire people to adopt from shelters.

Rotonda, who started the program in memory of his dog, Jordan, a shelter pet who lived the first three years of her life in a shelter, is crisscrossing the Unites States and visiting shelters in each state in fulfillment of a promise to Jordan to “clear the shelters.” In his quest, Rotonda uses the charity’s Facebook page to broadcast live events — from shelter telethons to even sleeping in kennels — in an effort to help animals in need.

At Griffin Pond’s event, Rotonda will lead shelter staff and community members through a non-stop series of hijinks, dares, and other good-natured fun, broadcast live on the Jordan’s Way and Griffin Pond Facebook pages, offering the public a chance to make donations via Facebook or phone which will be used to care for the animals at Griffin Pond Animal Shelter.

Prior to and on the day of the event, the public can make donations to the Jordan’s Way fundraiser for Griffin Pond via the shelter’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/GriffinPond, or via mail directly to the shelter. All donations are tax-deductible. Griffin Pond Animal Shelter’s EIN is 24-0831491.

Griffin Pond is also seeking businesses and organizations who want to create matching gifts or make donations on the air. For details, please contact Ashley Wolo, executive director, at ashley@griffinpondas.com, or Jackie Galvin, development and communications director, at 570-586-3700, ext. 522, or jackie@griffinpondas.com.