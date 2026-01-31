Food trucks are available in the parking lot of Our Lady of the Snows Church during the weekend festivities.

Jazz guitarists Roy and Mike Williams perform Friday evening in First Presbyterian Church of Clarks Summit.

A colorful Las Vegas ice sculpture is displayed outside O’Boyle Real Estate.

A Lady Liberty ice sculpture stands proud outside The Gathering Place.

An Uncle Sam ice sculpture sponsored by Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home declares, ‘I want you!’

Sculpted Ice Works carvers prepare ice blocks for carving outside Jennings Calvey Funeral and Cremation Services Inc. on Friday afternoon.

Clarks Summit Borough Council President Gerrie Carey gives a thumbs up to the small but enthusiastic crowd during Friday evening’s Clarks Summit Festival of Ice kick-off parade.

A La Chic Boutique float drives along South State Street in the Clarks Summit Festival of Ice Parade on Friday evening.

CLARKS SUMMIT — The 22nd Annual Clarks Summit Festival of Ice, themed “The American Dream: Carved in Ice,” kicked off Friday with live ice carvings, an evening parade, and other activities throughout the downtown. The event, presented by the Abington Business and Professional Association and sponsored by various local businesses and organizations, will continue through Sunday.

Scheduled highlights are as follows:

Saturday, Jan. 31

• 11 a.m. Live Carving at Electric City Studios while hosting a Vendor Village

• 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. First Presbyterian Church will feature a Chili Cafe in Fellowship Hall with entertainment by piano students of Michelle Triaca

• 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Carriage Rides w/Brookvalley Farm: from the Gathering Place

• 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Graceland Themed Photo Ops at Parabello — Elvis Music and Gifts Face Painting by Sweet Cheeks noon to 3 p.m. with special guest Anna from Frozen

• Noon to 3 p.m. Trackless Train Rides in the Parking Lot of Our Lady of Snows Church

• Noon to 4 p.m. Live DJ by Frankie Carll at Stately Pet Supply

• Noon to 5 p.m. Live DJ by Frankie Carll at Spring Street/Depot Street

• 1 p.m. Live Carving at Everything Natural with light refreshments, raffle giveaway, and live music from 1 to 3 p.m.

• 1 to 2 p.m. Drum Circle led by Cheryl Mozdian at First Presbyterian Church in the sanctuary

• 3 p.m. Live Carving at Stately Pet Supply, huge store sales and specials

• 6 p.m. Live Carving State Street Grill featuring food and drink specials

Sunday, Feb. 1

• 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Carriage Rides starting from the Gathering Place

• Noon to 3 p.m. First Responders Ice Carving Competition Sponsored by Jeffrey IT Services, Mulligan Financial Services, and Highland Associates

— 4 Local Fire Houses will be doing Live Carvings

— Competing – Gift Sponsored by Damage Control

— Chili Cook Off Sponsored by Holgate’s Heroes LLC

• Restaurant Alley: Treats from local restaurants offered at Chili Cookoff

• Noon to 4 p.m. Live DJ by Frankie Carll at Stately Pet Supply

• Noon to 2 p.m. Live Music by Roy Williams at The Gathering Place