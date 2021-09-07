🔊 Listen to this

CLARKS SUMMIT — Council members explained the rules for block party event applications at the Clarks Summit Council meeting Sept. 1.

Mayor Herman Johnson said that the form should be sent to the police department and fire company in the event of planning a block party. Solicitor Kevin Hayes said that he went through the event application draft. He listed requirements including the event’s description, duration, location, and total estimate of attendance.

“It just gives me more direction as to what the site plan would look like,” he said.

Hayes said that if the event requires road closures, the organizer must notify the police department. If the event requires an electric device, the organizer must contact the fire company. He said that a $250 deposit is needed for the event. Borough manager Virginia Kehoe said that these rules will apply to the Abington Business & Professional Association and The Gathering Place and their events. Johnson mentioned the idea of a security plan.

“If (organizers) are not following it, we can put suggestions to them,” he said. “Because that’s going to affect our manpower if we don’t have a good security plan.”

Kehoe said that she suggested to Hayes to ask for the signatures of the Clarks Summit Police Department for authorization. Hayes said that based on the request, the borough might require uniformed staff to be on duty throughout the event. He said that cancellation of services must be in writing. He added that the organizer must has to apply for an event three months in advance for a small event and six months in advance for a big event like a 5K run/walk. He said that council didn’t have to approve it that night but review it. Kehoe agreed to put the event application out in the work session schedule for additional discussion.

“I think it’s an excellent start,” said councilman David Jenkins.

Hayes said that council requires at least 50% of the neighbors’ signatures. In other business, Hayes credited Kehoe for submitting him potential uses of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) such as sanitation wipes, disinfectant spray, and an automatic defibrillator. He said that these things will be covered by ARPA. Kehoe mentioned that their current defibrillator is broken and non-repairable because of it being past its life expectancy. Jenkins suggested having this device inside the meeting room since it’s a public room.

“It’s also a gathering place for a natural disaster,” he said.

Jenkins asked if there should be another defibrillator in the former council meeting room. Kehoe replied there will be limited people coming to the office. She also confirmed that the defibrillator has been priced by Co-star pricing. She said that obtaining this device has to be verified by Clarks Summit police chief Chris Yarns and approved by the finance committee. Hayes announced the cost to be $1,700 each.

Council voted to obtain the defibrillator as an emergency plan. In his police report, Yarns announced that the aggressive driving grant to the end of September. Also, Yarns announced that the new IT server, Site 2, will switch the email server. He said that the council members will need to change the password. Kehoe added that they will also have to reset the emails on their phone or tablet once they make the transition to Site 2. In her bids and quotations report, Kehoe said that there is a leak from the sewer line in the wooded area behind the Abington Shopping Center. She said that she worked with DEP about this matter. She said that the sewer line needs to be replaced now. She said that she received one bid of $136,500 from MHW Construction (owned by Matt Williams).

“The only comment that our engineers had on the bid was that the $315 per linear foot for the pipe replacement seemed high,” she said. Kehoe said that Williams promised if he doesn’t have great difficulty with the task, he will lower the price. She said that it is an emergency and wants to start this project by next week. Council voted to award the bid to MHW Construction.

Also, Kehoe said that there’s a storm line that runs underneath Center Street, going through private property, and dumps into the creek behind Miles Auto Parts.

“We finally got permission from the property owner, an easement to do the work,” she said. Kehoe said that mosquitoes that carry the West Nile virus are in that section of the creek; therefore, she wants to consider it an emergency. She suggested to bid it out and award it to the lowest qualified bidder and ratify it during the next council meeting. Council voted to work on Center Street as an emergency project. Council amended the motion for the project not to exceed $125,000.