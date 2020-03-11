I have just returned from an amazing Road Scholar journey to explore Civil Rights history in: Atlanta, Ga.; Montgomery, Selma and Birmingham, Ala.; ending with an add-on visit to New Orleans, La., to visit friends.Ten days of immersion in history, a transformational trip that I highly recommend.

I could write the entire column about it, but I have come home to all kinds of opportunities at the Dietrich that I must tell you about.

Speaking of history, we are thrilled that Carol Brennan King will be teaching Writing Memoirs and Historical Fiction at the Dietrich on Thursdays, March 19 through May 7, from 1 to 3 p.m. Admission is free.

Retired from teaching English and writing classes at the college level for 25 years, King is in her seventh year of teaching fiction and nonfiction writing at the Abington Community Library. The goal is not necessarily publication, but to record our family history to pass on to our families and friends.

“Our children and our community need to hear the stories that made us who we are,” King said.

To register, call the Dietrich Theater at 570-836-1022, ext. 3. On a personal note, my sister has been on her memoir journey with the Abington Community Library class, and she recommends it highly.

On to the present, we all have the opportunity to attend a bonus special event on the last day of Winter Fest.

On Thursday, March 12, at noon, come and see “To Be of Service,” the film that explores the remarkable difference a trained service dog can make to returning military veterans who suffer from post traumatic stress disorder or PTSD.

The unconditional love and support offered by these highly trained canines help them to re-engage with the outside world and become a part of it. America’s VetDogs is known for training Sully, the former service dog of President H.W. Bush. You may remember the poignant photo of Sully lying in front of the coffin of President Bush. Prior to the March 12 showing of “To Be of Service,” you will have a chance to meet J. Eric Ferranti, Pennsylvania training adviser for America’s VetDogs, and two service dogs. After the film, Ferranti will remain for a question-and-answer session.

Breaking news is that the Dietrich Theater has received a grant award from Science on Screen.

For a kick off for Science on Screen Week on Wednesday, March 25, at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m., the Dietrich will have two free showings of “Bombshell: The Hedy Lamarr Story,” and a Women in STEM panel discussion.

Lamarr is remembered more for her beauty and starring in films with Spencer Tracy, Jimmy Stewart and Clark Gable, than for her invention of a wireless form of communication called “frequency hopping.” Her invention helped create a secret radio system that allowed Alllied forces to torpedo Nazi U-Boats, an invention that would eventually revolutionize mobile communications all over the world.

It led to the creation of secure communications for wireless phones, Bluetooth and more. Next week, I will tell you about the distinguished panel members that will be at the showings. Free tickets are available at the ticket booth by calling the Dietrich number above.

I am running out of space. There is not enough room to tell you about all the wonderful events and classes at the Dietrich. I know that I plan to attend all of the ones above. How about you? Will we see you at the Dietrich?

Remember, we do it all for you.

Young https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_Margie-Young-1.jpg.optimal.jpg Young From left, David Wasilewski of the Wyoming Valley Mushrooms Club, Stacey Kalechitz of the Susquehanna Valley Mycological Society, and mushroom grower Tim Owen of Growen Food at the Dietrich’s recent Fantastic Fungi Special Movie Event. https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_Fantastic-Fungi-Event-2020-resized.jpg.optimal.jpg From left, David Wasilewski of the Wyoming Valley Mushrooms Club, Stacey Kalechitz of the Susquehanna Valley Mycological Society, and mushroom grower Tim Owen of Growen Food at the Dietrich’s recent Fantastic Fungi Special Movie Event. Submitted photo

Margie Young More than the Movies