As I sit at my desk at the Dietrich to write the last column of 2024, I am so aware of how far we have come in the last 24 years. When our Board of Directors reopened the Wyoming County Cultural Center at the Dietrich Theater in 2001, we did not have money to hire staff, so we all volunteered to take shifts. Esther Harmatz was the volunteer General Manager for about 6 months. I had another full-time job, but I volunteered to sell tickets every Sunday night. Other community members stepped up, too.

At this time when so many are making New Year’s resolutions, I want to remind you, that if you really believe in something and surround yourself with others who also believe, miracles can happen. Hildy Morgan, Board President in 2001, with Sandy Vieczorek at her side, inspired all of us to believe that the Dietrich Theater could be more than a movie theater. Within a year our treasurer said it was time to start work on our promise to be the Wyoming County Cultural Center, and look at us now. Now we have a full lineup of classes and events for children and adults and all kinds of events year round. It all began with a dream, a belief that it could be done.

All of us original dreamers of this project are thrilled that now the dream is in hands of the next generation who are taking it to new heights: serving the needs of more people and opening up new worlds for all of us. Thank you, Erica, Ronnie, and Mary, for ever-extending our opportunities to learn and be entertained. All of us, including the hearing and visually impaired.

For instance, coming up in 2025, not only on Sundays at the midafternoon shows, but also on Tuesday evenings, open captioning will be on all four movie screens. So many of us need a little help with our hearing these days, and the Dietrich aims to help you out. We also have devices that fits in the cup holder that shows captioning, a device you can use whenever you come. And we have headsets for the visually impaired that describes what is going on in a movie – audio narration. These headsets also amplify the sound. Ask at the concession stand to borrow one of these devices.

A very special class is coming up on Mondays, Feb. 17 through March 24 from 6 to 8 p.m. you will have a chance to take Conversational American Sign Language Beginner Class, taught by Kristen Hibbard, NIC-A. The cost is $80 for series. It promises to be an interactive beginner class, learning the alphabet and over 300 words, as well as insight into Deaf Culture and conversational skills. To register call the Dietrich at 570-836-1022 x3.

Regarding New Year’s resolutions, so many of us resolve to do more exercising. The Dietrich is here for you! We have three yoga options, just waiting for you to join us. I cannot say enough good things about all of these classes and the price is just right.

Chair Yoga – In Person & Via Zoom, taught by Renea Egan is free, sponsored by the Area Agency on Aging for Luzerne & Wyoming Counties and the Wyoming County Community Health Care Foundation. Monday session begins Jan. 6 through May 19 from 10 to 11:15 a.m. The Friday session runs from Jan. 10 through May 30 at the same time. Call the number above to register.

Renea Egan also teaches Simply Yoga on Wednesdays from Jan. 8 through May 28 from 10 to 11:15 a.m. It’s $50 for a series of 6 or $10 per class. Classes are suitable for all levels and are in a safe Vinyasa yoga style. Bring your mat, water and blanket. Call the number above to register.

Mat and Chair Integrated Kundalini Yoga is on Saturdays from Jan. 11 through May 31 from 10 to 11 a.m. Admission is $10 per class. Barbara Tierney, instructor, will teach you how to practice from the chair or the mat and you can move from one to the other in every class. This practice combines meditation, mantra and physical exercises with a focus on breathing techniques. All systems of the body will benefit. Call the number above to register.

We do it all for you!

Wishing you all a healthy, happy New Year!