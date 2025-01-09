The O’Malley family and the Ancient Order of Hibernians Paul ‘Hook’ O’Malley Division Four present the 32nd annual Hook O’Malley Firecracker Race Against Cancer check. The O’Malley family raised $4,170 for the American Cancer Society. Paul ‘Hook’ O’Malley was a well known professional and amateur boxing trainer as well as a father figure. The race is dedicated to his memory. He died from cancer 33 years ago. From left: Matt O’Malley, Joseph Holland, Patrick O’Malley, Michael Robinson, American Cancer Society representative Michelle Newberry, Mark McDade, Rob Fletcher, Kevin Donovan, Jim Moran and Dan Donovan. Submitted Photo

The O’Malley family and the Ancient Order of Hibernians Paul ‘Hook’ O’Malley Division Four present the 32nd annual Hook O’Malley Firecracker Race Against Cancer check. The O’Malley family raised $4,170 for the American Cancer Society. Paul ‘Hook’ O’Malley was a well known professional and amateur boxing trainer as well as a father figure. The race is dedicated to his memory. He died from cancer 33 years ago. From left: Matt O’Malley, Joseph Holland, Patrick O’Malley, Michael Robinson, American Cancer Society representative Michelle Newberry, Mark McDade, Rob Fletcher, Kevin Donovan, Jim Moran and Dan Donovan.

Submitted Photo

The O’Malley family and the Ancient Order of Hibernians Paul ‘Hook’ O’Malley Division Four present the 32nd annual Hook O’Malley Firecracker Race Against Cancer check. The O’Malley family raised $4,170 for the American Cancer Society. Paul ‘Hook’ O’Malley was a well known professional and amateur boxing trainer as well as a father figure. The race is dedicated to his memory. He died from cancer 33 years ago. From left: Matt O’Malley, Joseph Holland, Patrick O’Malley, Michael Robinson, American Cancer Society representative Michelle Newberry, Mark McDade, Rob Fletcher, Kevin Donovan, Jim Moran and Dan Donovan.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR