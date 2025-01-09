The O’Malley family and the Ancient Order of Hibernians Paul ‘Hook’ O’Malley Division Four present the 32nd annual Hook O’Malley Firecracker Race Against Cancer check. The O’Malley family raised $4,170 for the American Cancer Society. Paul ‘Hook’ O’Malley was a well known professional and amateur boxing trainer as well as a father figure. The race is dedicated to his memory. He died from cancer 33 years ago. From left: Matt O’Malley, Joseph Holland, Patrick O’Malley, Michael Robinson, American Cancer Society representative Michelle Newberry, Mark McDade, Rob Fletcher, Kevin Donovan, Jim Moran and Dan Donovan.