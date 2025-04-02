Children learn about the importance of recycling during a recent spring program at the library.

April has arrived, and the crisp air hints of change. A time that invites us to explore new beginnings and possibilities that lie ahead.

March 20 kicked off the first of our six-week spring children’s programs at Dalton Community Library. MarkieAnn from the Office of Environmental Sustainability aided us in transforming milk cartons into usable bird feeders. The children learned about the importance of recycling. It was well attended and enjoyed by all who participated.

The Spring Children’s programming will be held at 4 p.m. every Thursday until April 24. The Young Adult group will immediately follow at 5 p.m.

To celebrate National Library Week, DCL will host a special program on Bailey Hollow and Dalton – A History, presented by Bill Guest at 5 p.m. April 4. Please call the library for reservations.

The DCL’s Spring Annual Book and Bake Sale will be held from noon to 2 p.m. April 26. We will not be taking any more donations until May. This gives us time to prepare for the sale and clean up after. Please stop by on the 26th and find a tasty baked good or interesting book or two that might interest you.

Our Spring Flower Fundraiser is in full swing, and we will be taking orders until April 26. This year, we have five different choices to choose from. Flower pick-up will be the sometime the week before Mother’s Day.

The Saturday Spotlight Book Discussion group will meet from 10:30 to noon April 26. This month we will shine our light on “The Women” by Kristin Hannah.

Every Tuesday from 10 a.m. to noon, our Bridge group meets to challenge their minds and test each other’s prowess of the game. We encourage new players to join us!

Please stop into our library and check out our monthly display on gardening for all ages. Maybe you can find some helpful hints for planting and maintaining a successful flower or vegetable garden.

Please follow our LCLS County or Dalton Facebook page for upcoming programs throughout the year. If you have any questions, our library’s phone number is 570-563-2014.

Everyone here at Dalton Community Library hopes you have a fantastic month!