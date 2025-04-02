The Hunter James Annual Memorial Youth Fishing Derby, established in 2022, is set for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 10, at Jones’ Pond, 172 Hitchcock Road, Mt. Cobb. Registration begins at 8 a.m. It is open to those age 15 and younger.

Hunter James was going into ninth grade at Abington Heights when he died. Proceeds will benefit the Hunter James Memorial Scholarship Fund.

The fundraiser will include trophies, games, raffle baskets, food, prizes and a 50/50 raffle. The event is for trout fishing only. Participants should bring their own tackle and bait.