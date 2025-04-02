The Greater Scranton Chamber of Commerce and its business development division, the Scranton Lackawanna Industrial Building Company (SLIBCO), announces the sale of 2.67 acres in the Valley View Business Park to The Steel Supply Company Inc.

The Steel Supply Company produces components, supplies, and services that are critical to the structural steel fabrication industry. The company will manufacture and distribute industrial steel fabrication products from its new location in Jessup.

“We are excited about this new facility and the opportunities it affords the company for manufacturing, fabricating and new product line development, shared Barbara Obeid, president of The Steel Supply company. The area offers an impressive combination of facilities, access to shipping lanes, and a capable labor force. The assistance provided in locating the property and guiding the process by the energetic people at The Chamber has been invaluable. We look forward to working with the Chamber in bringing this project to fruition.”

“SLIBCO and The Chamber leadership are thrilled to see this project come to fruition. The Steel Supply Company is committed to driving the workforce in Lackawanna County and falls right in line with the targeted industry sectors we desire to see grow in the area. Manufacturing has always been a part of our story here, and projects like these will allow that to continue,” shared AJ Cimahosky, business development specialist at The Greater Scranton Chamber of Commerce.

The Chamber, through its business development division, SLIBCO, and its business development marketing program, The Scranton Plan, are committed to attracting, sustaining and growing business and the workforce in targeted industries. These industries include advanced manufacturing, food & beverage production,technology, energy and life sciences.

“In choosing a new site in Jessup to manufacture and distribute components, the Steel Supply Co. clearly recognizes some of Lackawanna County’s business-development advantages,” shared Commission Bill Gaughan. He adds, “Our location and transportation infrastructure put major markets within easy reach, and our workforce ensures high-quality products. We welcome the Steel Supply Co. not only as a great addition to the county’s industrial base, but as further proof that Lackawanna County is open for business.”

For information regarding this property or additional real estate opportunities in Lackawanna County, visit www.scrantonplan.com.