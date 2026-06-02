Holgate’s Heroes works to build business, community

Jeremy Holgate, owner of Holgate’s Heroes, prioritizes client relationships and community connections as part of his business model.

It all started with a snowplow.

Twelve years later, Holgate’s Heroes has a reputation for good work and fair prices.

The story began when Jeremy Holgate bought a truck and a plow to make extra money.

When a friend became busy with his own business, he asked Holgate to take on nine snow removal customers. Holgate soon added more services to his repertoire, and what started as a side job became Holgate’s Heroes, a business that offered not just snow removal, but also lawn mowing, seasonal cleanups, custom landscaping, and more.

“I had a hard time turning anyone down,” Holgate said.

Several years later, he again built upon his business model when a friend asked for help with hardscaping. Then, in 2020, he started Holgate Brothers Disposal.

With a diversifying portfolio, Holgate became known as the hometown hero who gets it done.

The proof is in the numbers. Testimonials across social media speak to a fast response time, and the business’s Facebook page boasts a 98% recommendation rate out of 65 reviews. To date, Holgate’s Heroes has served about 2500 clients around the Abingtons. That includes almost all of his nine original snow removal clients.

Holgate refers to them as clients, not customers, because he cares about the relationships he’s created.

“I treat everyone the same, no matter what,” he said. “Whether they are an elderly person who needs help around their yard or a bank that needs landscaping done.”

Holgate has also fostered relationships with enterprises like Gumble’s Hardscape Supply and Meshoppen Stone to better serve clients’ needs and, as a member of the Abington Business and Professional Association, has formed valuable local connections. Whether he’s hosting a local event like the Fire & Ice First Responders chili cookoff at ABPA’s Ice Festival or completing work for nonprofits like Marley’s Mission, those connections have strengthened his business and his community ties.

He credits his father, Randy, with demonstrating that relationships matter. The elder Holgate lends his years of construction industry experience to Holgate’s Heroes.

“He’s the reason I’m where I am now,” Holgate said. “He showed me how important it is to communicate.”

Indeed, Holgate’s Heroes is a family affair. His wife, Amanda, helps with the businesses, too, and when his four children accompany him on jobs, they see how hard he works. That commitment goes beyond his own family. With a roster of five workers, Holgate understands the importance of job creation. He also understands the importance of reaching out to people in need, even taking someone shopping when they need help buying Christmas presents for their family.

“We love to help out other families,” he said.

Holgate said his success comes down to good work, good employees, and good clients.

Observing him in action shows that another key to his success is his ability to hustle. When a client calls or messages him, Holgate answers. If he’s unable to keep a standing appointment, he communicates that to the client. His reliability has become a kind of superpower.

“It’s not about showing up once to complete a job,” he said. “You have to keep showing up week after week.”

Some heroes wear hi-vis t-shirts instead of capes.

Time will tell where Holgate’s journey leads, but he said right now, he feels blessed to be able to give back.

“What really matters is helping others,” Holgate said. “I’d like that to be my legacy.”

For information about Holgate’s Heroes and the services Holgate provides, visit holgatesheroes.com.