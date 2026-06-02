Here’s what’s happening this month at Abington Community Library. For information or to sign up for programs and events, visit lclshome.org/libraries/abington-community-library.

NEPA GIVES 2026

Give the gifts of learning and literacy! Support fun and educational programming for all ages at Abington Community Library on NEPA Gives Day! Donate at: https://tinyurl.com/akm8xu9r from 7 p.m. Thursday, June 4, to 7 p.m. Friday, June 5.

TECHNOLOGY TO CHECKOUT

Your library has laptops, hotspots, and noise-canceling headphones available to check out withyour library card. Stop at the circulation desk!

JUNE IS PRIDE MONTH

It serves as a way to commemorate the 1969 Stonewall Uprising in New York City, promote civil rights and equality, and remember those lost to hate crimes.

LIBRARY CLOSURE

The Library will be closed on Friday, June 19, in observance of the Juneteenth holiday.

UPCOMING PROGRAMS FOR CHILDREN

Tail Waggin’ Tutors

June 10, from 6 to 6:30 p.m. and 6:30 to 7 p.m. For ages 5-11. Tail Waggin’ Tutors program is designed to boost your child’s reading skills in a fun and furry way. Let your kids read aloud to certified therapy dogs who are eager to listen and provide gentle encouragement. It’s a paws-itively awesome opportunity for your kids to gain confidence and enjoy the magic of reading. Stop by the craft table while waiting for a turn.

Music Movement and ME

Join the library at the Scranton School for Deaf and Hard of Hearing Children, 537 Venard Road, S. Abington Twp., at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 4. Songs, stories, crafts, and bubbles for ages birth through 5; siblings welcome. Register online or by calling Mary Ann Stefko at 570-497-9397.

UPCOMING PROGRAMS FOR TEENS

Teen Zine Workshop

Make your own zine and handmade stamps with Crow Designs Letterpress Studio! 5 to 6 p.m. Monday, June 8. For ages 12-18. Registration required.

Teen Diamnond Art Bookmarks

Read in style with a bedazzled bookmark! Choose from one of the provided templates, or put our own spin on the art! 5 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 11. For ages 12-18. Registration required.

UPCOMING PROGRAMS FOR ADULTS

The Power of Companion Planting in the Vegetable Garden

Join the Master Gardeners of Lackawanna County and learn how to design a vegetable garden where different plant species are grown near each other for mutual benefits. 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 3. For adults. Class participants are also invited to the Abington Community Garden on Winola Road at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 6, to help plant the Three Sisters, a Native American companion planting method.

Live ONLINE Author Talk Watch Party!

Matt Dinniman, author of the “Dungeon Crawler Carl” series, will chat about his latest book, “A Parade of Horribles,” via livestream in partnership with the Abington Community Library, at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 11. For adults.

UPCOMING PROGRAMS FOR ALL AGES

Flower Blossom Release Honoring Loved Ones

Join in from 3 to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 7, for the fifth annual Flower Blossom Release into Leggett’s Creek at South Abington Township Park. In remembrance of lost loved ones. Registration required. Flowers generously provided by Central Park Flowers.

Family Pottery Experience: Father’s Day Grilling Plate

Join in from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 11, at the library, for a pottery workshop in which parents and children ages 6-plus can create together. Participants will create a grilling plate perfect for Father’s Day. Afterward, your plate will be taken to the studio for glazing and firing. Registration required in person. Cost: $25 materials fee per adult.