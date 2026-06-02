The Rotary Club of the Abingtons was honored by the Salvation Army with a special plaque for the funds raised by ringing bells during the last Christmas season. Between Thanksgiving and Christmas Eve, members raised $10,000 in kettle collections and donations. At center holding the award is the club president, Chris Loftus.

A new member, Andrew Erman, left, was recently welcomed into the Rotary Club of the Abingtons. A researcher from UCLA, he retired and moved East to enjoy his time with family. In a short time, he has joined the 5K committee and several volunteer initiatives. At right is Rotary President Chris Loftus.

David Dzurec is one of three Rotary District #7410’s annual essay winners. A student at Abington Heights High School, he was sponsored by the Rotary Club of the Abingtons. A monetary gift was presented to David at a recent weekly meeting.

These Rotary Club of the Abingtons volunteers braved the rain for the club’s 5K Run/Walk fundraiser on Saturday, May 23. From left: Pictured: Phyllis Ruzbarsky, Anita Nealon, Leah Rudolph, Roger Mattes, Diane Calabro.

Billy Angel assists Rotary chairpersons with their red, white, and blue America’s 250th themed flowers planted throughout the Clarks Summit area.

Rotarians recently cleaned up a portion of Routes 6 & 11 between Clarks Summit and Glenburn Twp. 22 bags of bottles, cans, auto parts, food cartons, and other trash were collected. The mighty volunteers braved the cold, wind, big and fast-moving trucks, a not-so-nice Dodge Charger driver, and a turkey. Thanks to Tata Mbugua, Joe Loughman, Chris Loftus, Anita Nealon, Chris Selige, and Steve Selige.

Billy Angel assists Rotary chairpersons with their red, white, and blue America’s 250th themed flowers planted throughout the Clarks Summit area.

These Rotary Club of the Abingtons volunteers braved the rain for the club’s 5K Run/Walk fundraiser on Saturday, May 23. From left: Pictured: Phyllis Ruzbarsky, Anita Nealon, Leah Rudolph, Roger Mattes, Diane Calabro.

David Dzurec is one of three Rotary District #7410’s annual essay winners. A student at Abington Heights High School, he was sponsored by the Rotary Club of the Abingtons. A monetary gift was presented to David at a recent weekly meeting.

A new member, Andrew Erman, left, was recently welcomed into the Rotary Club of the Abingtons. A researcher from UCLA, he retired and moved East to enjoy his time with family. In a short time, he has joined the 5K committee and several volunteer initiatives. At right is Rotary President Chris Loftus.

The Rotary Club of the Abingtons was honored by the Salvation Army with a special plaque for the funds raised by ringing bells during the last Christmas season. Between Thanksgiving and Christmas Eve, members raised $10,000 in kettle collections and donations. At center holding the award is the club president, Chris Loftus.