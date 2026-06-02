June marks the official halfway point of the year. The longer days, warm summer breezes, and the need to spend quality time outside make for a relaxing experience. Stop into our cool library this summer and check out our monthly displays. Relax with a good book or a movie you can take home to enjoy.

Dalton Community Library has a busy schedule planned for this summer.

The Lackawanna County Library System Summer Quest Reading Challenge is just around the corner. This program will begin on Monday, June 22, and run through Friday, Aug. 7. There are reading and activity competitions that all ages may participate in.

Please watch for more info on our summer programming by checking the LCLS or Dalton Facebook pages. You may also call our library at 570-563-2014 if you have additional questions about what we have scheduled for the summer months.

On Thursday, July 2, we will be bringing back Doug Smith and his Dixieland Band, celebrating our great country’s 250th Anniversary with a selection of special tunes.

Saturday Spotlight is on hiatus for the Summer months, and we will start up again in September. If you would like to get a jump on our September reading selection, we will be reading “The Gentleman from Moscow” by Amor Towles.

The DCL Bridge group will meet every Tuesday throughout the summer from 10 a.m. to noon. Stop by one of these Tuesdays and join us!

Please keep us in mind this summer if you are downsizing or house-cleaning and have books you no longer want. We greatly appreciate any donations, as our Fall Book and Bake sale will be held the third week in October. As the summer solstice approaches and the days stretch longer, it’s the perfect time to slow down.