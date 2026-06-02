Scranton Tennis Club’s recent ADA-accessibility project included the installation of accessible parking, which will enable people in wheelchairs or other assistive devices to go from the parking lot to the courts with ease.

Thanks to an LSA grant administered through Lackawanna County, and with the help of local contractor Marino Brothers, Scranton Tennis Club recently completed an ADA-accessibility project, which gives people with disabilities better access to the club.

The 2026 season is in full swing at Scranton Tennis Club. Since 1929, the nonprofit outdoor seasonal club located on the Morgan Highway has brought tennis to the Abingtons and surrounding areas. Club president John Weiss said there are learn-and-play programs for every age and skill level, ranging from junior clinics to advanced adult leagues.

“We have a mission to provide as many opportunities as possible to raise awareness and advance interest in the sport of tennis,” Weiss said.

A good example of that mission is the club’s junior clinics.

The Junior Aces clinic provides classes for students in first grade to 10 years old, enabling young people to learn the sport at an early age. For older children, the Hot Shots clinic provides classes for students from age 10 through middle school age. High school students can opt for the Tennis Basics clinic, which teaches the fundamentals of tennis for novice players, or the Futures clinic for more experienced players. For high school students who compete at their schools and more advanced younger players, Scranton Tennis Club offers a Tournament Training clinic. The 2026 season features two three-week junior clinic sessions in June and July.

Adult players are not left out of the learning experience. Novice players over 18 can take what Weiss called Tennis 101, which is taught by longtime Scranton Tennis Club pro Joe McNulty. As tennis coach at the former Scranton Central High School, McNulty brought his love of the sport to the school and instituted Central’s tennis program in 1980. Now retired, he has been sharing his knowledge through clinics at the club for many years. McNulty and his coaching staff also offer group lessons and private coaching.

McNulty and his coaching staff are a great example of the volunteerism that goes into making the Scranton Tennis Club a success. In addition to his role as club president, Weiss, who is assistant girls’ tennis coach at Abington Heights High School, also assists McNulty with junior clinics at the club. McNulty is also aided by Kathleen McKenna, a now-retired tennis coach from Scranton Prep who led that

school to multiple championships. McKenna also acts as McNulty’s administrative assistant for his junior camps and clinics.

Recent improvements

Scranton Tennis Club has made quite a few improvements over the past year or so to further help the organization fulfill its mission. Currently, the club is working on a new website. In 2025, the club’s six Har-Tru courts received a laser lift, a resurfacing process that evens out surfaces and allows for better water runoff. Har-Tru is considered a premium brand of “green clay” which is actually made from crushed volcanic stone. Bill Farrell, who, in addition to being the club treasurer, also volunteers as the chair of the maintenance committee, explained that because all six of the club’s courts are outdoors, refurbishing is necessary on occasion to maintain the surfaces’ integrity.

This year, Scranton Tennis Club has also created more accessibility for people with disabilities. The club was awarded $110, 000 for an ADA-accessibility project through a Local Share Account grant program administered by Lackawanna County. Because of that grant, the club was able to add over the winter season several ADA-complaint ramps throughout the grounds. Those ramps and other modifications allow people who use wheelchairs or other assistive equipment to go from the club’s parking lot, which now also features new ADA accessible parking spaces, to the courts with ease.

“We want to raise public interest in tennis,” said Farrell.

He added that some players’ parents or grandparents may use wheelchairs, and the improvements allow them to view tournaments now.

“It’s a way that we have increased accessibility,” Farrell said.

And while there are not yet plans to launch a wheelchair-adaptive program at the club, these new features make the club accessible for all community members.

Another way Scranton Tennis Club aims to make the sport accessible is by providing affordable lessons through sponsorships. McNulty and Weiss said that last year, through a local sports association, a young member was able to maintain membership and participate with the club.

“We are always open for sponsors to provide support for members who might need financial assistance,” McNulty added.

Scranton Tennis Club has events throughout the 2026 season, which runs from May to October. Coming up on June 6 at 9 a.m., the club will host a blind draw mixed doubles tournament for members and their guests. Other events include a bus trip to the U.S. Open in New York City on Aug. 26, which is not just for members but is open to the public.

“It’s another opportunity to bring access to the public,” said Weiss.

And unlike other clubs, which may require not only a membership fee but also a fee to play, Scranton Tennis Club’s membership fee covers everything from league play to full use of the courts and participation in club tournaments.

For information on membership, events, clinics, and other programs at the Scranton Tennis Club, visit scrantontennisclub.com.