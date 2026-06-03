On Screen at the Dietrich

The summer has officially kicked off, and the word that keeps coming up when thinking about all of the movies thus far is crowd-pleasing. We have had a plethora of films that have appealed to a wide range of people, and they have all been very successful — “Devil Wears Prada 2,” “Michael” and “The Sheep Detectives.” Now “The Mandalorian and Grogu” and “Obsession” have also been not only financially successful, but they have had audiences running to tell someone just how great they were. It’s wonderful to see films appeal to a wide range of people, and the season has just started.

“The Breadwinner” opens this Friday, starring comedian Nate Bergatze in his feature film debut. The film follows a father who has to take the reins with his family when his wife gets a once-in-a- lifetime business opportunity and has to leave the house for an extended period of time. He must now face the household duties that he takes for granted. Will he be able to face the challenge and become the dad that he hopes to be? His three daughters are going to give him a run for his money. “The Breadwinner” is another crowd-pleasing comedy that appeals to the entire family.

The beginning of June brings with it two much-loved franchises making their return to the big screen. “Scary Movie” is back and brings forth the entire original group to skewer the latest horror franchises. The film promises to cross all of the lines, and I can’t wait to return to the franchise. “Masters of the Universe,” starring Nicholas Gallatzine in the titular role of He-Man, returns to the big screen after a long hiatus. The popular and beloved 80’s character comes to life and promises to deliver all of the action that you know and love.

We also have two very special showtimes for Pride Month. The hilarious comedy classic “The Birdcage” starring Robin Williams and Nathan Lane will be with us June 7 at 4 p.m. and June 10 at 7 p.m. and the much beloved “To Wong Foo: Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar” will have two free showtimes on June 17 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. Come see these beloved LGBTQ classics on the big screen with us this Pride Month.

I know that the movies aren’t the only things pleasing crowds here at the Dietrich this summer. What crowd-pleasing activities do you have planned for us coming up, Mary?

—Ronnie Harvey

Live at the Dietrich

Well, Ronnie, I love that you mentioned “To Wong Foo,” “Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar” because I just got some exciting news about it. Douglas Carter Beane, the writer of the screenplay, has officially confirmed he’ll be joining us after the 1 p.m. showing for a short talk and Q&A. I’m thrilled!

Speaking of exciting things, we have the beloved Jay Steveskey concert coming up on June 14 at 3 p.m. This time, he’ll be joined by his former teacher, Paul Sweeny, for “Together Again,” a classical guitar program spanning music from the Renaissance to the 21st century. The afternoon will feature Italian classical works by Fernando Carulli, the Spanish Romanticism of Isaac Albéniz, 20th‑century American music by Frederic Hand, pieces by Carlo Domeniconi of Italy/Turkey, Francis Kleynjans of France, and more.

Frederic Chopin once said, “Nothing is more beautiful than a guitar, except, possibly, two.”

So come enjoy the beauty of the classical guitar this spring, times two. A light reception will follow the performance. Tickets will be available at the door while they last, or they can be reserved by calling me at 570‑836‑1022 x3. Special thanks to John Keker for sponsoring the concert in memory of Jessie Reppy Keker.

Now that school’s out, I’m feeling that burst of excitement, not because I have kids or because I’m off for the summer, but because it means our summer camps are officially here. We’ve got tons of art classes, acting camps, and of course, Jam Along Band Camp, truly something for every age and every kiddo. Be sure to check out all the offerings on our website, and give me a call at the number above to get your kiddos or yourself signed up!

We have a whole lineup planned for the America 250 celebration that I’m sure you’ll love.

In the meantime, remember that with summer comes the heat, and what better way to cool off than by stepping into our wonderfully air‑conditioned theater? Whether you’re catching a great film, enjoying a concert, or learning a new skill like pottery, we’ve got you covered.

Anyway, I hope you enjoyed my little corner of the column, and I hope to see you at the Dietrich!

—Mary Turner