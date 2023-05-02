The Greater Scranton Chamber of Commerce announced that the 154th Annual Dinner, presented by PNC Bank, will be held on Wednesday, May 24, at the Hilton Scranton & Conference Center.

The dinner celebrates the accomplishments of The Chamber’s past fiscal year and will feature a keynote presentation by Harold Ford Jr., a former United States Congressman and executive vice president and regional president in New York with PNC Bank.

Ford is the executive vice president and regional president of PNC Bank, New York.

In this role, he is responsible for new business development and deepening relationships with clients and community organizations. Prior to being named to his current role in February 2023, Ford served as vice chairman of Corporate & Institutional Banking (C&IB) for PNC Bank.

Serving as a Congressman for 10 years (1997–2007), he represented the people of Tennessee’s 9th congressional district. He was on the House Financial Services, Budget, and Education Committee and a member of the Congressional Black Caucus.

Tickets for the annual dinner are available online at www.ScrantonChamber.com. The Chamber board of directors, staff, and membership looks forward to celebrating all that has been accomplished in the greater Scranton community.