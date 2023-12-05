The Greater Scranton Chamber of Commerce community leadership and professional development affiliate, Leadership Lackawanna’s youth program, Tomorrow’s Leaders Today, recently announced the program class of 2023–24.

Tomorrow’s Leaders Today (TLT) is a seven-month program that develops high school juniors’ leadership, interpersonal, and managerial skills in the greater Scranton region. Program participants will be provided with real-world experiences in financial literacy, health care, STEAM, philanthropy, crime and corrections, nonprofit organizations, and community service instructed by partnering organizations. NBT Bank proudly sponsors the 2023–24 program year.

The participants are Abigail Harshbarger, Abygale Plevyak, Akhilesh Velaga, Anthony John Piestrak, Ashley Bossick, Ava Page, Caroline Luyster, Chloe Dong, Clinton Muir, Cole Johnston, Dante Pallazari, Declan Moran, Dhruv D. Amin, Elizabeth Schneider, Elizabeth Washin, Gabriella Estadt, Gabriella Potis, Gia Ann Serge, Giada Costa, Hope Polishan, Isabella Moher, Isabelle Maurer, Ivy Neureuter, Jack Maloney, Jacob Antolick, Jordan Robert Malar, Joseph DiStasi, Jospeh T. Healey, Justin Osman, Kylie Krzak, Lily Rozzi, Makayla Walto, Mandie Martin, Margaret Pegula, Matthew Hill, Nicholas Giumento, Nico Warhola, Reese Morgan, Roland McLaine, Sarah McCullon, Sarah O’Brien, Zavhary Kovaleski

Tomorrow’s Leaders Today accepts applications from sophomores who attend high school in Lackawanna County and its surrounding areas, as well as all charter, technical schools, and homeschool students.