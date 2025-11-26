Over $5K raised through Mazda Test Drive

S. ABINGTON TWP. — The Abington-area community recently came together at Abington Heights High School for a fundraising event, which raised over $5,000 for the school’s athletic department through Mazda’s Be Moved Drive Program.

Fred Beans Mazda of Abington hosted the test drive event, where community members test-drove Mazda vehicles to generate donations. Over 100 qualified test drives were completed, with Mazda donating $50 per test drive to directly benefit Abington Senior High School’s 22 sports teams. The event brought together school leaders, PTO representatives, students, and community supporters who turned out to help their local athletes.

The Be Moved Drive Program is Mazda’s nationwide initiative to support local education by partnering with schools to host test drive fundraising events. The program has already supported schools across the country, including locations in California, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.