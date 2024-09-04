Welcome, Fall!

Hoping you enjoyed your Summer and are ready to return to school, friends and whatever challenges this year holds for you. This year, Dalton Community Library’s Summer Reading Quest started in June and ran for eight weeks until August. We enjoyed a variety of programs for patrons of all ages, including Adventure of the Lost Treasure, Exploding Paint Rockets, Mini-Masterpieces and Art with Everhart Museum.

September is Library Card Sign-Up Month at Lackawanna Library System Libraries. Make sure to have your own library card so you can utilize all the services we provide.

Dalton Community Library’s Kids’ Time and Young Adult group will begin on Thursday, Sept. 12. Our programming for Kids’ Time will pick up from this past Summer’s activities with Sign Language and Chinese and will be held at 4 p.m. Thursdays. Our Young Adults will meet after Kids’ Time at 5 p.m. and concentrate on mind expanding games, Chinese checkers and Chess.

To kick-off our eight-week children’s programming, on Thursday, Sept. 5, please join us for a free Children’s Summer Concert Program with Doug Smith’s Dixieland All Stars! Everhart Museum and the Lackawanna County Library System are teaming up to provide music to libraries throughout the county, supported by Pennsylvania Council on the Arts.

The Mini-Masterpiece finished art pieces will be displayed at 6 p.m. Sept. 6th in a public gallery at Everhart Museum.

Dalton Community and Commerce Association will present Farm to Family Festival from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 21 Please join us for local food, performances and family-friendly activities. DCL will be partnering with Beta Bread again this year.

Saturday Spotlight will be meeting in September after being on hiatus all Summer. On Sept. 28, we will discuss ‘Covenant of Water’ by Andrew Verghese. New participants are always welcome.

Our DCL Bridge Group meets from 10 a.m. to noon every Tuesday. If you are interested, please come join us whether you are experienced or new to the game.

Our Fall Book and Bake Sale will be held Saturday, Oct. 21. We will be taking donations until Sept. 30. No donations will be taken in the month of October to give us time to get ready for the sale and clean up. Donations will be accepted in November.

You may check with Dalton Community Library Facebook page or call us at 570-563-2014, if you have any questions on our upcoming programs and events this Fall.

Enjoy the cool nights and autumn days!