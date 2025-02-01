HARRISBURG — The Lackawanna Heritage Valley Authority was recently awarded a $37,051 grant by the Commonwealth Financing Authority, announced state Rep. Bridget M. Kosierowski.

The authority will use the Greenways, Trails, and Recreation Program funds for construction and engineering costs to close a critical gap in the established Lackawanna River Heritage Trail, located in Dickson City Borough. The plan is to develop a new, multi-use 0.5-mile trail section in Dickson City. Activities include installing a wall system, fencing and trees along the corridor to separate industrial areas from the trail, installing benches, trash/recycling stations, an asphalt path and signage.

“This project will create an important recreational and transportation corridor along the Lackawanna River starting at Railroad Street in Dickson City and continuing north to Eagle Lane,” Kosierowski said.

“We were able to secure the funding by collaborating with Senator Marty Flynn, and I would like to thank the CFA board for approving the grant.”

Natural gas drilling fees under the Marcellus Legacy Fund supply the CFA with funds for planning, acquisition, development, rehabilitation and repair of greenways, recreational trails, open space, parks and beautification projects.