The Scranton Chapter of UNICO National inducted three new members during its first meeting of the year at Amadeo’s in Moosic. From left: Chris Dimattio, installing officer; Matthew Seidita, new member; Marc Pane, new member; Dave Bieri, sponsor; Christine Espositio-Zike, sponsor; Dalida Materazzi-Walton, new member, Mary Marrara, membership director and sponsor; John Fiorelli, new member and Mike Linko, chapter president.