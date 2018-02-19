Jobs

Marywood University to hold eating disorder screening Day March 1

February 19th, 2018 1:10 pm


SCRANTON — Marywood University’s Psychological Services Center will hold an Eating Disorder Screening Day from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. March 1 in the McGowan Center for Graduate and Professional Studies. The screenings are confidential, free and open to all ages.

National Eating Disorders Awareness Week (NEDA) is a collective effort of primary volunteers, including eating disorder professionals, health care providers, students, educators, social workers, and individuals committed to raising awareness of the dangers surrounding eating disorders and the need for early intervention and treatment.

In conjunction with NEDA week, Marywood’s Psychological Services Center will conduct screenings that focus on three major disorders — anorexia, bulimia, and binge eating. The Psychological Services Center will also provide referrals if needed. For additional information, call Marywood University’s Psychological Services Center, at 570-348-6269.

