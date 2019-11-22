TUNKHANNOCK — The Dietrich Theater Golden Days of Radio Players invite everyone to an evening of the “theater of the mind” on Tuesday, Dec. 3 at 7 p.m.

This free performance features 15 volunteer actors, performing three authentic radio plays from the 1940s and 1950s: George Burns and Gracie Allen’s New Year’s Eve Party; Jack Benny’s Christmas Show called Christmas Shopping; and a Candy Matson, female detective, episode called Yukon 28209. The popular barbershop quartet Vocal Accord will provide the pre-show entertainment.

All are welcome to the show and the reception following it. Free tickets are available at the door. Reservations are available at 570-996-1500.

The first two plays are audience favorites from the 1948 and 1953. The third play and the character of Candy Matson are new to the players.

This year Gracie tricks George into thinking it is New Year’s Eve when it is not, Jack drives the store clerk crazy when he keeps changing his gift choices, and Candy has to solve a department store murder and Jack Frost is involved.