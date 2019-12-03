O’Brien elected to post

SCRANTON — Kathryn O’Brien, of South Abington Twp., a members of Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine’s (GCSOM) Class of 2023, has been elected to the position of MD Class of 2023 Community Service Representative.

Wiernusz presents project

WILKES-BARRE — Wilkes University mechanical engineering student, Mark Wiernusz, of Tunkhannock, presented a senior project on Nov. 23. Wiernusz was part of the student team that worked on the project entitled, Pneumatic WORX. The students created wearable orthotic rehabilitation exoskeleton devices for anterior cruciate ligament and medial collateral ligament injuries.