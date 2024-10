Vincenzo’s Pizzeria of Scranton was the small business spotlighted at the Dec. 18 Lackawanna County commissioners meeting. The eatery is celebrating 30 years in business. Owner Vince Cicco opened his own operation at the age of 19. It has grown from a pizza-only establishment to a full-fledged restaurant with on and off premise catering. From left, Commissioner Jerry Notarianni, Commissioner Laureen A. Cummings, Vince Cicco, owner; and Commissioner Patrick M. O’Malley.

