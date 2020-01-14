TUNKHANNOCK — The Dietrich Theater and Kitson Arts Alliance invite everyone to a Meet the Artists reception to honor the artists involved in the Tramp Art/Folk Art Exhibit at the Dietrich Theater in Tunkhannock on Sunday, Jan. 19 from 2 to 4 p.m. Come see the folk art of Matthew Howell, Jennifer Brennan, Stephen Colley and Cheryl Korb and meet the artists in person. Also on display will be antique tramp art from the collection of Patrick Robinson. The reception is free to the public and light refreshments will be provided.

Howell is a self-taught wood carver from Wilkes-Barre. He creates intricate pieces of artwork from reclaimed wood from old homes in the region. His work is inspired by Tramp Art and German Folk Art. Originally a plumber, Howell fell into woodcarving as a hobby. In 2019, his Tramp Art Bird Box was awarded Best in Show at Wilkes-Barre’s Fine Arts Fiesta. Howell is a member of the Kitson Arts Alliance and more of his work can be seen on his Facebook page at Bad Buddy Carvings.

Korb is living where she grew up in northeast Pennsylvania. She is inspired by nature and the country vistas all around her. “I like to find old picture frames and stretch a canvases to fit them. Then I choose a season in my head and go from there. I use a limited palette, letting the painting grow with a life of its own,” she said. Korb uses lots of mountains, fields, barns, pastures, and animals in her paintings. Farm scenes and farm animals are favorite subjects.

Sause Brennan combines her passion for animals and her passion for creating art. “I began rescuing some squirrels and robins. This led to adopting miniature horses, goats and ducks. Before I knew it, much to my partner’s wonderment, we had a tiny farm!” she said. This led to her discovery and joy of sculpting. Working in a clay of her own design she begins with an armature of each animal, anchoring in all of the joints to create a solid base from which to work. “Every penny I raise from my artwork goes to the care of these two wonderful creatures. I also thought it special to use some of their hair in each sculpt as they have inspired me so much. Combining my passion for saving animals with my art has given birth to the perfect marriage of my two great loves!” Sause Brennan added.

Colley has been dabbling in folk art “just for the fun of it.” His interest in folk art goes back to his childhood and his exposure to the works of Grandma Moses, an artist his grandmother loved. He was also familiar with the works of Grant Wood, because his uncle studied at a New York studio with this famous folk artist. His sense of fun is expressed in his hand sculpted and painted wine bottles and mugs with quirky faces, including one of Einstein and several of self-portraits.

The Tramp Art/Folk Art exhibit will be on display at the Dietrich through March 28. For information, contact the Dietrich at 570-836-1022 ext. 3.