Marywood University, Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine sign agreement

Marywood University and Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine (GCSOM) recently signed an affiliation agreement wherein Marywood graduates who achieve an established admissions requirement are guaranteed an interview at GCSOM for possible admission to its Doctor of Medicine (MD) program. This agreement helps eliminate obstacles to gaining admission. From left, are Michelle Schmude, Ed.D., associate dean for admissions, enrollment management, financial aid, and associate professor at GCSOM; William Jeffries, Ph.D., vice president for academic affairs and vice dean for medical education at GCSOM; Steven J. Scheinman, M.D., president and dean of GCSOM; Sister Mary Persico, IHM., Ed.D., president of Marywood University; Susan C. Turell, Ph.D., provost of Marywood University, and Ann Boland-Chase, vice president for enrollment services and student success at Marwood University. - Submitted photo

SCRANTON — Marywood University and Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine recently signed an affiliation agreement wherein Marywood graduates who achieve an established admissions requirement are guaranteed an interview at GCSOM for possible admission to its Doctor of Medicine (MD) program. This agreement helps eliminate obstacles to gaining admission.

Sister Mary Persico, IHM, Ed.D., president of Marywood University, said, “Here in NEPA, we observe a maze of what’s referred to as the ‘eds’ and the ‘meds’—fine educational institutions and excellent medical systems. For a very long time, we have been siloed, working at cross-purposes. This agreement is a strong step toward collaboration, which puts not only our students but also our greater community in the focal point of change for a better future.”

Steven J. Scheinman, M.D., president and dean of Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine and executive vice president and chief academic officer of Geisinger, said, “Today’s affiliation agreement underscores Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine’s longstanding commitment to our community, especially to our local students. I am delighted that the smart and capable students who graduate from Marywood may now find the admissions path to our medical school a bit less onerous.”

