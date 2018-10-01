More than the movies: Everyone is talking about Fall Film Festival

Young -

Everyone is talking about the Dietrich Theater Fall Film Festival movies. Six Chair Yoga practitioners paused in the lobby before going to class to talk about the film festival movie “Three Identical Strangers” a few minutes ago, encouraging them all to see it. Another woman on her way to class asked me if I had seen “Don’t Worry: He Won’t Get Far on Foot.” It’s on my list, but I still haven’t seen it; she encouraged me to see it. Film Festival movies are catalysts for lively discussions, inviting those who see them to stop and talk to strangers about their meaning. I have seen eight of them so far. I hope you caught some of them, too.

If you have been here lately, you have seen the new exhibit in the Earnshaw Gallery as you come in: “World War I: On the Home Front and the War Front.” This exhibit idea was all because of a World War I Quilt rescued from trash on a Tunkhannock clean-up day. Fran Urie told me about her rescue more than a year ago. When she did some research to find out the quilt had been made around the time of World War I, she also learned that 2018 is the anniversary of the end of the war. Of course, the Dietrich needed to commemorate the war in an exhibit. With the guidance of Mark Mitchell of the Wyoming County Historical Society (WCHS) and WCHS researcher Sarah Carr, WCHS volunteers Kent Ward and Roger Reynolds, and all of Fran Urie’s wonderful discoveries, an exhibit was born. Thank you to all who made it possible.

To find out more about World War I, Ed McMullen, popular Dietrich presenter, will present “History Worth Remembering/The Great War Ends: 100 Years Later” at 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 4. In this free presentation, Ed will discuss the causes, the effects and the horrors of the War to End All Wars, truly history worth remembering. This presentation is sponsored by the Wyoming County Commissioners Office.

What could be more perfect on a Sunday afternoon than a classical guitar concert? We are so pleased to bring back our very popular Jay Steveskey at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 7 for “Classical Guitar Plays Bach, Brazil, Beatles, Broadway and More.” Sponsored by John Keker in memory of Jessie Reppy Keker, all are invited to this free concert, followed by a light reception.

To honor our veterans of more recent wars, come hear their stories on at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 21. Our Warrior Writers will share writings they have produced in the monthly Dietrich workshops led by veteran Jenny Pacanowsky. Writing is a way to share experiences that are often difficult to bring out in the open. Just expressing them can help in the healing process that can be needed by our military returning to civilian life. Wars today are so faraway and remote for so many of us. Hearing the thoughts of our veterans is a good way to let them know you care.

We know we all need a little hilarity, too. We have just the show for that – “Nunsense” is coming to the Dietrich Theater. Yes, the musical “Nunsense by Dan Goggin – Live!” will be here for two performances at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 27 and 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 28. Tickets may be purchased at 800-838-3006 or online at www.ourcabaret.com.

What will bring you to the Dietrich Theater this fall? Movies in one of our four theaters? Remembering World War I in an exhibit or a presentation? A guitar concert? A Warrior Writers reading? Or “Nunsense,” an evening of pure fun? We hope we see you soon.

Young https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_Margie-Young.jpg Young

More than the movies Margie Young

Reach the Abington Journal newsroom at 570-587-1148 or by email at news@theabingtonjournal.com.

Reach the Abington Journal newsroom at 570-587-1148 or by email at news@theabingtonjournal.com.