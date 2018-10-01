Fall book and bake sale set for Oct. 20 at Dalton Community Library

It’s book and bake sale time. We have a busy month ahead of us at the Dalton Community Library and we are ready for it.

Se will have our fall book & bake sale on Saturday, Oct. 20. The sale begins at 9 a.m. and ends at 3 p.m. Grab a pen and mark that date and time. We have so much to offer at this sale — a lot of fiction and non-fiction books, children’s books, biographies, mysteries, magazines, DVDs, movies on VHS tapes, books about gardening, animals and crafts. In particular, we have a lot of art books on our sale shelves. If sketching or painting is an interest, check out the art section of the sale. Items are organized for easy browsing with people available to help find exactly what they’re looking for .

Now is a great time to stock up on items for winter reading, or maybe gift giving. There’s many possibilities with our large selection and a lot of items in new condition. This sale is cash only with prices extremely affordable. Most items range as low as 25¢ to $1.

Remember, along with our book sale, we also have a bake sale. Cookies, breads and brownies are always on our goody table. Grab a great book or two, and satisfy your sweet tooth all in one stop.

Children’s programs at the Dalton Community Library are off to a great start this fall. Story Time has been full of fun while hearing books, enjoying age-appropriate activities, and sharing time together with friends. The children have been busy exercising their memory, finding items that match each other, playing with STEM toys and reviewing numbers, colors and the alphabet. What an enjoyable time we have.

Our Kids Crew group has been spending time after school on Tuesdays using magnets, building, doing art and engaging in discussions about school, sports and books.

During October, Lackawanna County Library System is participating in Operation “Dear Santa.” This will be a county-wide collection of gently used books to help make Christmas happy for some children in our community. Patrons may bring a gently used book to any Lackawanna Library to donate this month.

Keep in mind that Columbus Day is Monday, Oct. 8. The library will be closed this day.

We hope everyone can make some time to attend our book & bake sale. It’s always nice to see friendly faces.

