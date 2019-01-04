Bob Boyce, Dietrich Theater supervisor, has a poignant story to tell, a story that makes us feel so good about our services.

A gentleman who brings his blind son to the movies happened to come to the Dietrich when Bob was there. The father knew about special closed captioning showings at the Dietrich, but he did not know about the new technology now available for the visually impaired. This technology provides narration of the action on the screen. When this father brought his son and used it for the first time, his son was elated.

“Now I won’t need to provide narration to him, quietly whispering what is going on! A miracle,” exclaimed the father.

New technology has made the movies accessible for the hearing impaired and the visually impaired. The Dietrich is ready to provide you with this technology. Just ask for it when buying your ticket. It is free and someone will show you how to use it.

A breaking news event is that the London West End stage production of the musical “Funny Girl” comes to the Dietrich Theater screen at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 20 and Sunday, Jan. 27. “Funny Girl” tells the story of Fanny Brice, the Brooklyn musical hall singer who became one of Broadway’s biggest stars. In this screened production, Sheridan Smith plays Fanny whom, she says ,”was an extraordinary woman who broke the mold for female entertainment, not only that, she was a brilliant comic! Her lack of vanity and her goofiness made her unique and very special, and the role was an utter joy to play.” Smith is universally applauded for her role as Brice, singing songs including “You Are Woman, I Am Man” and “Don’t Rain on My Parade.”

Tickets are available online at www.dietrichtheater.com, at the ticket booth or by calling 570-996-1500.

Many programs are now traditions at the Dietrich. One is Wyoming County Reads, this year kicked off by John Tindell of Northhampton Community College who will enlighten us about “The Color Purple” and the “History of African-Americans in Film” at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 23. (snow date is Jan. 30). “There has been an evolution of how African-Americans have been portrayed in film,” observes Tindell. “We will trace the highlights of this evolution and discuss its impact on our culture.”

One of our longest running programs is Wyoming County Reads, this year celebrating its 15th anniversary. All those who come to the first discussion of this year’s book “The Color Purple” by Alice Walker can expect to be treated to coffee and celebratory cake. Don’t miss it. The discussion is to be led by Bill Chapla, always bringing us to a better understanding of an award winning book and an award winning movie, at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 6 at the Tunkhannock Public Library.

Discussions continue at 7 p.m. on Wednesdays, Feb. 13, 20 and 27 at the library. The Stephen Spielberg movie of “The Color Purple” will be onscreen at 1 and 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 6 at the Dietrich. This will be the 15th year of the partnership of the Tunkhannock Public Library and the Dietrich Theater, both striving to make our corner of the world a better place. Wyoming County Reads is free, funded by the Wyoming County Commissioners.

The year 2019 begins with lots of hope about the future of the Wyoming County Cultural Center at the Dietrich Theater. We are so rich in the support of our volunteers, from those who make all of our gift bags, to our maintenance crew, to some of our teachers who donate their time. We are so rich in the support from the community when we need it. And we are so rich in those who come from near and far to attend our movies, events, and classes.

We do it all for you!

This painting entitled ‘Happy’ by artist Jeremy Dickinson and others by artists at Keystone Community Resources have been on display at the Dietrich Theater through Jan. 7. https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_Happy.jpg This painting entitled ‘Happy’ by artist Jeremy Dickinson and others by artists at Keystone Community Resources have been on display at the Dietrich Theater through Jan. 7. Submitted photo Young https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_Margie-Young.jpg Young Submitted photo