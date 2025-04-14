The Junior League of Scranton celebrated its 85th Anniversary in February 2025. To mark this occasion, the League’s History Committee will host an exhibit at the Catlin House, 232 Monroe Avenue, Scranton, home of the Lackawanna Historical Society, beginning on Friday, May 2, 2025, at 6 p.m.

This free event is open to the public.

The Exhibit will feature the League’s work over its 85-year history, including community partnerships, the League’s continued efforts to serve our community during the COVID-19 pandemic, signature League events, and more. We invite you to join us, with a Shirley Temple in hand, as we walk down memory lane to celebrate the League’s history and raise enthusiasm for its many years to come.

The Junior League of Scranton is an organization of women whose mission is to advance women’s leadership for meaningful community impact through volunteer action, collaboration, and training. Its purpose is exclusively educational and charitable. The Junior League reaches out to women of all races, religions, and national origins who demonstrate an interest in, and commitment to, voluntarism.

To learn about opportunities within the League, please call (570) 961-8120 or find us on the web at www.juniorleagueofscranton.org.