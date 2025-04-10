“It was thrilling when tickets to the movie Minecraft sold out on Saturday afternoon, this time attracting a younger audience,” relates Mary Turner who was at the ticket booth to experience the excitement.

She observed that at least one other previous showing also sold out, this time attracting an older set. Rand Whipple of Box of Light inspired so many young ones with his in person-Minecraft Saturday classes at the Dietrich. It appears that this movie attracts a wide age range of fans to a story of the adventure of four misfits who need to use their creativity to survive when they are pulled through a mysterious portal to the Overworld. This movie is for everyone who has experienced the Minecraft world, but also an inspiration to begin a new journey of creativity and fun. Thank you, Rand Whipple, for inspiring so many of us.

Spring Fest Preview Day last Thursday introduced us to the trailers of 23 foreign and independent films, including a 2001 movie Mulholland Drive, directed by David Lynch. “It is a neo-noir mystery said to be one of the greatest films of the 21st century,” Ronnie Harvey told us and it is one of his favorites. Ronnie also told us that it is unusual that three of the films in Spring Fest bring us the reality of wars going on today. No Other Land, winner of the Academy Award for Best Documentary, filmed over 10 years, is a story of two sides of the war, Palestinian and Israeli, building an unlikely alliance, a harrowing tale, ending with hope.

Another war story is October 8, covering the 2024 Palestinian protests on college campuses and the resulting anti-Semitism that resulted. The role of social media is also explored. This film is also an examination of what we can do to stop anti-Semitism and find peaceful ways to get along.

The third war movie is Porcelain War, covering the Russian invasion of Ukraine. It is the story on three artists who stay in their country to continue to create their artistic expressions of who the Ukrainian people are. Andrey uses his camera to show what is happening, while Anya and Slava capture their country’s past by painting porcelain figurines. This is another hopeful film that shows the resilience of the Ukrainian people.

I have actually seen one of the other films in Spring Fest. It is called Flow and it is the winner of Academy Award for Best Animated Film. It is a true work of art in every way. The animation, the story, the expressions and movements of the animals are all so beautifully presented. It is a true meditation on the fragility of the environment, friendship, and community. And it was produced in Latvia. A first Latvian film on our screen? I will have to ask Ronnie. Don’t miss it.

All of these films will be shown several times during Spring Fest beginning April 25 through May 15. Pick up brochures at the theater or check out the schedule at www.dietrichtheater.com.

And Erica just told me that another anniversary showing is coming up at the Dietrich. Monty Python and the Holy Grail – 50th Anniversary Showing is coming up on Sunday, May 4 at 4:15 p.m. and 7:15 p.m. and Wednesday, May 7 at 7:15 p.m., a cult classic that

loosely follows the story of King Arthur. Tickets are $8.50. Do you know it was the highest British box office film when it was released in 1975?

So much is always happening at the Dietrich. All we need is you to discover what we have to offer – all right here in downtown historic Tunkhannock. We hope to see you soon