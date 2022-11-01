Lackawanna Trail’s Gavin June came within one stroke of a Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association state golf medal Oct. 17-18.

June shot 74-78—152 on the Penn State Blue Course to place 11th in the 72-player Class 2A boys field, missing a state medal by one place and one stroke.

June was part of an effort in which five District 2 golfers finished in the top 11. Three of those golfers came from Lake-Lehman, which then won the state Class 2A boys championship Oct. 19.

CLASS 2A GIRLS

Gianna Cafarella earned an individual medal, then led Scranton Prep to third place in the team tournament.

Cafarella finished tied for ninth with 82-79—161.

Teammate Miranda Karoscik was 17th out of 36 players with 88-85—173.

Cafarella and Karoscik each shot 88 in the team event and Chloe Lynch added a 92 for the Classics to place third out of six teams.

DISTRICT 2 BOYS TEAM GOLF

Abington Heights rallied from a double-figures deficit before falling short against Crestwood, 322-325, in the District 2 Team Championship match at Fox Hill Country Club.

Luke Morgan led the way for the Comets with a 78.

Cade Kelleher shot 81, Robert Munley 82 and Luke Swank 84.