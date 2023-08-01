Mason Fedor, two of the leaders of a productive 2022 Abington Heights passing game, return to lead the Comets as they prepare for the season opener later this month.

Fedor, ranked among the 10 most productive receivers in all of District 2, is the Comets only returning Lackawanna Football Conference Division 1 all-star. He was a first-team, division all-star at wide receiver after catching 49 passes for 660 yards and six touchdowns.

With a sluggish ground game that managed just 1.6 yards per carry and 35.4 per game, Abington Heights turned to then-sophomore Theodore to throw 221 passes and freshman Nick Bradley to throw 57 last season.

Theodore hit 52.9 percent of his passes for 1,565 yards and 12 touchdowns, but 20 interceptions. He will need some new targets after the other four receivers who finished in double figures in catches all graduated.

Abington Heights started 1-6 overall before knocking off contenders Scranton and Delaware Valley, disrupting the Division 1 race before finishing 3-3 and tied for fourth out of seven teams.

Four of the team’s top five rushers return in fullbacks Austin Boersma and Cayd Sespico and tailbacks Anthony Curra and Dom Vergnetti. Boersma also caught five passes.

Brandon Lezinski returns in the offensive line along with A.J. Abda and several other players who gained some experience a year ago.

The Comets had 15 players reach double figures in tackles last season and eight of them return – linebacker Boersma and Anthony Chillari, cornerback Kevin Schmidt, safeties Fedor, Gavin Anders and Shane Brower and linemen Abda and Sespico.

Schmidt led the team with four interceptions. Boersma, the top returning tackler, was second on the team in sacks with 3½.

Abington Heights finished 3-8 overall, dropping a 42-7 decision to Scranton in a Class 5A playoff rematch.