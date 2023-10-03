EXETER – Alec Hamilton and Cade Kelleher shared medalist honors in Class 3A when the Lackawanna League qualified golfers for the District 2 Boys Individual Golf Championships.

With the stakes even higher Oct. 3 in the district tournament at Fox Hill Country Club, they did the next-best thing.

Hamilton shot 1-over-par, 71 to claim the title by one stroke over Kelleher, who finished in second place.

Both players qualified for the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association Championships Oct. 16-17 on the Penn State University Blue Course.

Behind them, the Comets showed off their team strength.

Robbie Lucas ended up in a sixth-place tie, finishing one stroke out of a playoff for the fourth and final district medal and state playoff berth with a 74.

Robert Munley tied for eighth with a 75.

Robert Bingham and Luke Swank tied for 16th out of 36 players with 80s.

DISTRICT QUALIFIER

Hamilton and Kelleher each shot 75 Sept. 18 at Elkview Country Club to finish one stroke ahead of defending District 2 champion Kevin Wortmann from Wallenpaupack as the top qualifiers in Class 3A.

Abington Height had four of the top five Class 3A finishers with Lucas and Munley tying for fourth with 77s.

Swank shot 82 and Bingham 84 to easily fit within the 16 players advancing from league to district play.