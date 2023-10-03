Keystone College and Northampton Community College (NCC) have signed an articulation agreement enabling students who obtain associate degrees from NCC to seamlessly transfer to Keystone to pursue their bachelor’s degrees.

Under the partnership, NCC students who graduate with an associate degree and meet transfer requirements will be guaranteed admission into similar Keystone bachelor’s degree programs. The partnership enables students to know that courses they have successfully completed at NCC will apply to their bachelor’s degree program at Keystone.

“This partnership agreement is a wonderful opportunity for both Keystone College and Northampton Community College to provide additional pathways to students of all ages as they pursue their educational and career goals,” said Keystone President John F. Pullo, Sr. “The more options students have, the more professional opportunities they will have as well.”

The programs in the articulation agreement are:

• Accounting, A.AS. to Financial Planning, B.S. and Accounting, B.S.

• Business Administration, A.A. to Supply Chain Management, B.S.

• Hospitality Management, A.A.S. to Hospitality Business Management, B.S.

• Sport Management, A.A. to eSport and Gaming Management, B.S. and Sport and Recreation Management, B.S.

• Biological Science A.S. to Health Science, B.S.

• Early Childhood Education, A.A.S. to Early Childhood Education B.S. (certification) and Child and Family Studies, B.S. in Teaching (non-certification)

“In our efforts to partner with four-year institutions, the articulation agreements with Keystone College provide an unrestricted and convenient road to earning a bachelor’s degree, allowing our students to concentrate on reaching their goals with ease,” said NCC President David A. Ruth, Ph.D.

Recognized as one of the best educational values in Northeastern Pennsylvania, Keystone offers more than 50 undergraduate and graduate degree options in liberal arts and science-based programs in business, communications, education, natural science, environmental science, and social sciences.

Located on a beautiful 276-acre campus 15 minutes from Scranton, Pa. and two hours from New York City and Philadelphia, Keystone is known for small class sizes and individual attention focused on student success through internships, research, and community involvement.

With an enduring commitment to the regional community it serves and a focus on student success, NCC has developed a reputation as an institution of extraordinary distinction, earning accolades at the state and national levels for innovative programs, outstanding faculty and impressive student achievements.

NCC serves more than 20,000 students a year in credit and non-credit programs and is strategically positioned to provide students with the education that they need in order to enter the workforce or to continue their studies. NCC grants degrees, certificates and diplomas in more than 100 fields, is one of the largest employers in the Lehigh Valley, and is the only community college in Pennsylvania to offer on-campus housing. With three campuses, NCC also enjoys a student body that is diverse in terms of age, ethnicity, income, and academic interest.