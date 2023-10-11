Madison Zalewski scored two goals, including the 50th of her career, and assisted on another Oct. 2 when Abington Heights ripped visiting Tunkhannock, 8-0, in a Wyoming Valley Conference Division 2 game, protecting District 2’s only unbeaten record in the process.

The milestone came in the first of home-and-home games between the teams on consecutive days.

Zalewski scored five goals when Abington Heights won the rematch at Tunkhannock, 7-0, the next day.

The victories ran Abington Heights streak to 10 straight wins overall and nine straight by the Mercy Rule. The Comets outscored opponents, 78-2, in those nine games, winning each by at least six goals and posting seven shutouts.

Defending champion Abington Heights leads WVC Division 2 with an 8-0 record and is 10-0-1 overall. The Comets have won 22 straight division games and are unbeaten in 26 since late in the 2021 season.

Abington Heights is also close behind defending champion Crestwood for the top seed in the District 2-4 Class 2A subregional playoffs.

HIGHLIGHTS

Peyton Pallman and Emily Bartell also scored twice in the first Tunkhannock game, which Abington Heights led 5-0 after one quarter. … Zalewski scored three goals in 2:12 in the first 5:46 of an 11-0 rout of Nanticoke. She finished with four goals and an assist. Marygrace Sabatini had two goals and two assists, Bella DeRiggi two goals and one assist and Pallman a goal and three assists. … Zalewski scored 26 seconds and 3:42 into the game on the way to a hat trick in a 7-0 romp over Wallenpaupack. Sabatini added a goal and two assists. … Zalewski had a hat trick while Sabatini and Pallman had two goals each in a 7-0 victory over second-place Pittston Area. … The Comets scored 11 goals in consecutive road games Sept. 5 and 9, 11-0 over Berwick and 11-1 over Holy Redeemer.