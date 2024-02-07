Ethan Horutz established multiple records Jan. 29 while leading a 1-2-3 finish by Abington Heights in boys diving in the Ernie Shartle Invitational at Tunkhannock.

Horutz won with 458.55, a school, meet and pool record for an 11-dive score.

Micah White and Ryan Horutz were second and third for the Comets with scores of 399.75 and 393.65.

The diving portion of the Shartle Invitational was postponed from Jan. 19.

The swimming events were still conducted Jan. 20, as scheduled.

Derek Williams gave Abington Heights another title, finishing first out of 93 entries in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 23.37 seconds.

Jason Casper was third for the Comets in the 100 freestyle and fourth in the 100 backstroke and part of the fourth-place, 200 medley relay team that also included Williams.

Gianna Vachino led the Abington Heights girls, placing fifth in the 200 freestyle.

Ella Schofield led the way for Scranton Prep, which had several top-three finishes from both of its teams.

Schofield won the 100 freestyle, finished third in the 100 butterfly, anchored the 200 medley relay win and was part of the second-place 400 freestyle relay.

Tessa Mangan in both the 100 and 500 freestyle, Eva Kaszuba in the 100 breaststroke and the 200 freestyle relay team were also third for the Classics.

Lukas Iannone was third in the 100 butterfly and 100 backstroke; Ben Kessler was third in the 200 freestyle; and both were part of the third-place 400 freestyle relay team for the Cavaliers.

LEAGUE STANDINGS

Scranton Prep is the last unbeaten girls team in the Lackawanna League with a 7-0 record, which includes a 121-55 victory over Abington Heights.

The only other loss by Abington Heights, which is 5-2 and in fourth place, came against Delaware Valley 115-68.

Abington Heights and Scranton Prep are 6-1, tied for second in the boys standings behind unbeaten Delaware Valley.

The Comets defeated the Cavaliers, 115-71.