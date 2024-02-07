Junior Brian Heard and senior Austin Smith posted their 100th career high school wrestling victories during January, joining Abington Heights teammate Caleb Marzolino, who reached the milestone in late December.

Heard arrived at the mark Jan. 14 on his way to a fifth-place finish at 172 pounds in the 59-team Escape the Rock, a tournament at Council Rock South. Heard is 37-3 on the season and 114-19 in a career that has included at least 35 wins each season. He has 24 pins and four technical falls this season to push his totals in those categories to 68 and 13.

Smith got there Jan. 27 with a 44-second pin of Justice Weaver at 152 during a 60-12, dual-meet victory over Northwestern Lehigh. Smith is 13-1 this season and 103-23 in a career that includes 64 pins.

Marzolino is 28-2 on the season and 119-15 with 77 pins in his career.

FINAL LEAGUE STANDINGS

Scranton Prep went 4-0 to win the Lackawanna League Division 3 title.

Abington Heights and Lackawanna Trail each went 2-2 to finish third out of five teams in Divisions 1 and 2.

Scranton Prep defeated defending champion Montrose and second-place finisher Blue Ridge by three points each in the final two league matches.

The Cavaliers won 36-33 at home Jan. 24 in a season-ending, first-place showdown with Blue Ridge.

Aidan Busacco and Quinn Lynett had back-to-back pins at 152 and 160 in 35 and 48 seconds to begin a comeback from an early, 21-6 deficit.

Abington Heights finished 13-4 overall in duals while Scranton Prep was 7-11. Lackawanna Trail was 8-5 with one more match scheduled before moving into the individual championships portion of the schedule.

TOURNAMENT RECAP

Abington Heights was ninth of 53 teams Jan. 20-21 in the Coalcracker Invitational at Lehighton and 22nd of 59 teams at Escape the Rock.

Marzolino pinned his first four opponents in a total of 4:45, including a 10-second quarterfinal bout, before winning a pair of low-scoring decisions to take the Coalcracker title at 215 pounds.

Heard also reached the final where he dropped a decision to finish second at 172.

Keith Yusinski was sixth at 189.

Marzolino was second at 215 at Escape the Rock where Heard was the only other Comet to place in the top eight.

The Comets went 2-1 while hosting the Abington Heights Duals Jan. 27. The loss came to Wyoming Seminary, one of the nation’s top prep school teams.

Lackawanna Trail participated in two New York State events during January.

The Lions were 16th out of 32 teams in the Southern Tier Memorial Tournament at The First Arena in Elmira and went 3-1 at the Wildcat Duals in West Genesee.

Demetrius Douglas finished second at 170 pounds in Elmira, losing to Milton’s Alex Hoffman 5-2 in the final.

Scranton Prep joined Lackawanna Trail in Elmira and finished 22nd. The Cavaliers also went 2-2 in the South Williamsport Duals.

Louis Paris was fifth at 215 and Jamie Barrett sixth at 170 in Elmira.