Spring sports teams around the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association began preparation for the upcoming season March 4, the first day of legal mandatory practice.

All spring sports can begin scrimmaging against other schools as early as March 9.

Boys tennis teams are allowed to begin holding matches March 11.

Baseball, softball, boys and girls track and field, boys volleyball and boys and girls lacrosse can begin games March 15.

The first Lackawanna Interscholastic Athletic Association playing date is in boys tennis with a full schedule March 14, including Abington Heights at Delaware Valley.

Other opening days in the Lackawanna League are March 26 for boys volleyball, April 2 for track and field and April 3 for baseball and softball.

Abington Heights and Scranton Prep compete in the Wyoming Valley Conference in lacrosse. The girls season starts March 23 and the boys start March 25.