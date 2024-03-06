Abington Heights graduates Anna Scoblick and Clair Marion each received major all-season awards from their women’s basketball conferences.

Catholic University sophomore Scoblick was named Landmark Conference Player of the Year.

Dickinson College junior Clair Marion was selected as the Defensive Player of the Year in the Centennial Conference where she was also the second-leading scorer.

Scoblick helped Catholic to a record-setting season and a trip to the second round of the National Collegiate Athletic Association Division III national tournament. The Cardinals went 16-1 in the Landmark and 26-3 overall.

Also a first-team, all-star, Scoblick averaged 11.9 points, 7.1 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.3 blocked shots and 1.3 steals while ranking in the conference’s top 10 in points, rebounds, assists and blocked shots. She shot 50.6 percent from the floor, ranking in the top 10 for a season all-time at Catholic in that category as well as blocked shots. Scoblick, who did not try a 3-point shot all season, hit 65.6 percent from the line.

Scoblick had six double-doubles, including in both Landmark Conference playoff games. She had a career-high 24 points and 10 rebounds in a semifinal win over Landmark, then 18 points, 12 rebounds and six blocked shots in the championship game loss to the University of Scranton.

Dickinson went 15-5 in the Centennial and 19-8 overall.

Martin started all 26 games in which she played. The first-team all-star led the team in points (17.5), steals (3.2) and assists (2.8) while ranking third on the team in rebounds (5.0). She led the conference in steals and was also second in free throw percentage at 81.5.

Marion scored in double figures 24 times and had three double-doubles with 10 rebounds in each game to go along with 20 points against Muhlenberg, 26 against Ursinus and 22 against Swarthmore.