Serene Calderon was capable of putting up big numbers offensively, but the Clarks Summit University junior also excelled on the other end of the floor, landing United East Conference Defensive Player of the Year honors in women’s basketball.

Calderon averaged 13.5 points, 7.1 rebounds and 2.6 steals. She started every game and played 92 percent of the minutes. Calderon’s season highlight came in a triple-double of 33 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists in a win over Rosemont College Feb. 12.

The Defenders went 2-16 in the league and 3-21 overall.

Calderon was a second-team, all-conference choice while Kylee Miller made the third team. Miller averaged 12 points and 3.4 blocked shots.

Keystone went 9-9 in the league and 11-14 overall.

Anyah Oritz from Keystone College made the second team while Riley Berry and Bry Hicks were each on the third team.

Ortiz averaged 14.5 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists. Berry averaged 11.9 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.0 assists. Hicks averaged 14.1 points and 8.7 rebounds.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Keystone finished the season 10-6 in the United East and 11-15 overall.

The Giants beat Cairn University 101-86 in their playoff opener and had the season come to an end in the divisional semifinals with a 91-78 loss at top-seeded Wilson College.

Jack Anderson led Keystone with 40 points in the playoff win. D’Andre Sutherland added 12 points and 12 rebounds while Brandon Scott had 14 points, six steals and five assists.

Anderson had 19 points in the season finale while Kamdyn Ayers and Brandon Scott had 17 points each. Sutherland grabbed 16 rebounds.

Anderson was a first-team Skye Division all-star while Scott was named to the third team. Anderson, a 1,000-point career scorer, averaged 21 points per game. Scott averaged 12.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists.

Clarks Summit went 4-12 and 6-19.

Hunter Plantz and Ashton West each were third-team, all-stars.

Plantz, a homeschooled student who played at Abington Heights, averaged 9.3 points and 6.5 rebounds. He shot 73 percent on free throws.

West surpassed 1,000 points for his career while averaging 12.1 points.

WRESTLING

Rocco Arduini won three times at 285 pounds when Keystone was concluding its season March 1-2 at the NCAA Division III Mideast Regional

Nero Bono won twice before finishing eighth at 197.

Malachi Jones and C.J. Riccobono, at 133 and 149, each won once.

BASEBALL

Keystone went 1-3 in a spring trip to Myrtle Beach, S.C., which began Feb. 29.

Jacob Yager went 10-for-12 with two home runs on the trip to land the first United East Skye Division Player of the Week award.

The four games were decided by a total of eight runs.

After three straight losses, Keystone ended the tip with a 13-12 in over Manchester University in which Yager went 4-for-5 with a home run and two RBI.

Clarks Summit is off to a 2-6 start.

Daniel Knight is batting a team-high .316.

MEN’S LACROSSE

Keystone opened the season with consecutive victories, beating SUNY Cobleskill 23-7 and Albertus Magnus College 13-11.

Tyler McManus scored seven goals in the opener and was one of three players with three goals in the second game.

SOFTBALL

Clarks Summit is off to a 1-0-1 start.

Maddison Atkins, who struck out 98 last season as a freshman, reached 100 for her career in the opener.