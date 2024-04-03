Abington Heights opened its Lackawanna League boys volleyball schedule by sweeping host Western Wayne March 28.

The Comets won by set scores of 25-19, 25-22, 25-16.

Abington Heights took a 1-1 overall record into the April 2 schedule. The Comets, who were second to Blue Ridge in the Lackawanna League and 14-2 overall in the 2023 regular season, were swept by Wilkes-Barre Area in the non-league opener.

Lackawanna Trail was 0-1 in the Lackawanna League and 1-2 overall to that point.

The win, over Lake-Lehman in straight sets in the March 26 home opener, was the first since the Lions returned to the sport.

Lackawanna Trail competed in strictly an independent schedule last season and went 0-11. The Lions joined the Lackawanna League this season and had to travel to Blue Ridge for the March 28 opener, which they dropped in three sets.